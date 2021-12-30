No paper Saturday, not for online

You'd be forgiven if you guessed that I, as a Southern California transplant, am having a heck of a time with the weather. News alert! I am not.

Holed up in my new home, Christmas evening truly delivered a winter wonderland. Out of each and every window, white. I first caught the full glory of it all at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Despite it being what I consider to be the dead of night, the sheer brightness of the snow's blanket lit up the backyard like it was daytime. Magical!

Even as I type this, while mostly melted, a layer of snow coats the deck. Sure, the small water feature has defrosted and the drifts have disappeared from the magnolia tree. The neighborhood stray cat finally visited today, no worse for the wear, I'm happy to report, and as fat as ever. My neighbors must all believe he is theirs!

But here's a news flash for me (and maybe you). We didn't publish on Christmas (as you probably figured out, as snow could not have possibly delayed last Saturday's paper), and we won't publish on New Year's Day. This schedule is new to me but not necessarily to longtime readers of the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times.

So please, do not search high and low for your paper on Saturday. It will not be there. To catch the latest headlines, however, you can check out our websites at democratherald.com and www.gazettetimes.com. There, you'll find the latest news from us as part of our regular web offerings and an e-edition with national news.

And be sure to pick up your Sunday paper when we return to our regularly scheduled programming. Thank you, deeply and kindly, for your loyalty to your hometown newspaper.

