Washington State running back Max Borghi did not mince words after the Cougars' win against Stanford last Saturday.
Borghi said the Cougars are going bowling and guaranteed that they will get to their sixth win of the season against Oregon State this Saturday.
OSU coach Jonathan Smith dismissed the idea that the comments could provide motivation for the Beavers, choosing not to ignite a war of words with WSU.
While Borghi’s comments might not rise to bulletin board status for the Beavers, the intent is clearly to establish confidence among the Cougars going into an important game for both teams.
The winning team qualifies for a bowl berth. The loser will face a tough rivalry game against Oregon or Washington as a final shot at bowl eligibility.
Make no mistake, this is a big game for the Beavers.
A bowl berth would be an immense step forward for the Beavers, who had returned to rock bottom under Gary Andersen, a fall that many OSU fans thought would never happen again in Corvallis.
Even if the Beavers finish with five wins, it is clear Smith has the program turned back in the right direction.
But six (or seven) wins and a bowl berth would be an immense step forward.
It’s a celebration of a successful season for the team and seniors. Those players have traveled the roughest of roads to get to this point and it would be special cap to their college careers to play in the postseason.
For a few, it would mean a final shot at showcasing their abilities in a competitive contest before April’s NFL draft.
For others, it would serve as a springboard into the next season. Teams get extra time on the practice field to prepare for the game, which is valued highly by the coaching staff and beneficial to the players.
The extra exposure can help with recruiting. The Beavers would be on national TV, possibly in the sole football game in the time slot. A bowl win would leave a positive impression throughout the country.
A successful finish to the season should have impact on future fan turnout. The losing seasons drained the will of the average Oregon State supporter and it has shown each Saturday.
The Beavers drew a season-high 34,244 for the Washington game, thanks in part to Huskies fans who made the trip. Last week, there was a paltry turnout of 30,980. It might take a while to rebuild interest in the program, but a bowl trip couldn't hurt.
Getting to six wins won’t be easy. The Beavers have to play in Pullman, where the Cougars have not lost to OSU since 2013. It is also the last time the Beavers have won in the series.
Although WSU has had its share of struggles this season in Pac-12 play and stands at 2-5 in conference, the Cougars are coming off a 49-22 win against Stanford last Saturday. The Beavers held on at the end to down Arizona State.
The Cougars shredded Stanford with 624 total yards with 520 and five touchdowns coming through the air. The Cardinal finished with 510 total yards with 504 passing, but had two interceptions and could not get going on the ground.
The game will be a good test for the Beavers, who have passed several this season but have also had a few clunkers.