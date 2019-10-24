While the Pac-12 media day voters were unimpressed with Wayne Tinkle’s offseason reshaping of the Oregon State men’s basketball team, there’s reason to be optimistic about this year’s team.
The Beavers were picked seventh. That’s too low for a team that was in the Pac-12 mix deep into the season.
Yes, the team fizzled out at the end, but I have a feeling the Beavers are going to take a step forward with a revamped roster.
Stevie Thompson is gone. But the Beavers have three key returning players to build on in Tres Tinkle, Ethan Thompson and Kylor Kelley.
Tres Tinkle has gotten his fair share of publicity for a potentially big senior season and it’s no stretch to think he will be among those on plenty of all-star squads at the end of the Pac-12 schedule.
Last season Tinkle led the Beavers with 20.8 points and 8.1 rebounds a game. Ethan Thompson was third in scoring at 13.7 points a game and was tied with Kelley for second with five rebounds a game.
Those three came up big during OSU’s 79-60 exhibition win against Carroll on Wednesday. Kelley used his height advantage to lead the way with 16 points. Thompson had 14 and Tinkle 13.
The staff did a good job of bolstering the numbers of big men, bringing in 7-foot-1 center Roman Silva and 6-10 forward Joey Potts, both junior transfers, along with 6-10 freshman forward Dearon Tucker. They should go well with Kelley, who is an elite shot blocker and was named to the Pac-12 all-defensive team last year.
The frontcourt will also get a boost now that Brigham Young transfer Payton Dastrup is eligibile to play. Dastrup reportedly left BYU because he most likely would have spent quite a bit of time on the bench while established players were on the court.
Dastrup did have a moment or two as a Cougar. He hit two 3-pointers and had eight points and four rebounds in 10 minutes to help BYU to a win against Utah in December 2017.
Dastrup was an ESPN top-100 recruit and could have an immediate impact for the Beavers with his ability to play inside and out on offense.
The Beavers also added 6-5 transfer Sean Miller-Moore, an athletic wing who could push for playing time.
Miller-Moore gave the Beavers a spark off the bench against Carroll with a couple of big plays during an OSU run in the second half. Miller-Moore finished with seven points, two rebounds and two steals.
“That’s what we need from him. Just intense defense, flying around, making plays, attacking the rim, attacking the glass,” Wayne Tinkle said after the game. “And then hopefully as he continues to learn our system he’ll become one of those lockdown defenders for us.
“We need to find a group of five to seven guys that brings that intensity and that focus. The good thing is we have a whole new group of guys that bring different things. But we just need to be a little more locked into the fundamental things, especially defensively.”
Also joining the Beavers are freshmen guards Gianni Hunt, Jarod Lucas and Julien Franklin. All got experience against Carroll.
Carroll coach Kurt Paulson had some good words for the Beavers after the game, recognizing their depth and size, those elements needed to make a trip to the NCAA tournament.
The Beavers jump right into some potential rough waters to start the season. After opening with Cal State Northridge, they take on Iowa State in Gill Coliseum, then Oklahoma in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland before heading to Wyoming.
We’ll have a pretty good idea where this team stands by mid-November. A strong start would go a long way to bolster NCAA prospects down the road.
NCAA prospects? Definitely. If this team establishes chemistry through the exhibition games, Dastrup proves he can contribute at a high level and the depth is solid, getting a berth is certainly not out of the question.
This is not a football-type rebuild that requires several seasons. The Beavers can be a contender right now. It looks like Wayne Tinkle has the program ready to win.