Hampton on OSU sports: Smith stays on track with recruiting class

Jonathan Smith has been busy with his task of rebuilding the football program.

It hasn’t taken long for Smith’s impact to be felt at Oregon State. After a tough first season, he led the Beavers to a 5-7 campaign in 2019 and was a few plays away from landing six or more wins and a bowl berth.

The OSU administration has been impressed enough that it gave Smith a three-year contract extension on Tuesday.

Smith will have to continue to build the Beavers to earn that show of faith, but he is well on his way.

For now, the job is to add to the roster. The Beavers landed 19 players in the early signing period.

Smith did a good job of hitting areas of need and bolstering depth. That was most evident at defensive back, where OSU added four players.

The Beavers are in need of an upgrade in the defensive backfield after giving up 276.2 passing yards a game, ranking them 117th nationally.

Size is always a plus at corner in order to be able to take on bigger receivers and the Beavers landed junior college players Ron Hardge (6-foot-2, 185 pounds), Alton Julian at (6-3, 200) and Rejzohn Wright (6-3, 175).