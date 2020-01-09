Hampton on OSU sports: Smith stays on track with recruiting class

Jonathan Smith has been busy with his task of rebuilding the football program.
It hasn’t taken long for Smith’s impact to be felt at Oregon State. After a tough first season, he led the Beavers to a 5-7 campaign in 2019 and was a few plays away from landing six or more wins and a bowl berth.
The OSU administration has been impressed enough that it gave Smith a three-year contract extension on Tuesday.
Smith will have to continue to build the Beavers to earn that show of faith, but he is well on his way.
For now, the job is to add to the roster. The Beavers landed 19 players in the early signing period.
Smith did a good job of hitting areas of need and bolstering depth. That was most evident at defensive back, where OSU added four players.
The Beavers are in need of an upgrade in the defensive backfield after giving up 276.2 passing yards a game, ranking them 117th nationally.
Size is always a plus at corner in order to be able to take on bigger receivers and the Beavers landed junior college players Ron Hardge (6-foot-2, 185 pounds), Alton Julian at (6-3, 200) and Rejzohn Wright (6-3, 175).
Wright was ranked as the No. 5 JC corner in the nation. Hardge already has DI football experience, having played in six games for Illinois as a true freshman in 2018. Julian was ranked No. 8 nationally at corner as a JC player.
OSU also added JC safety Johnathan Riley (6-3, 185), who was also recruited by Baylor and Texas Tech.
The Beavers also brought in two key defensive end recruits.
Tavis Shippen, the No. 3 JC defensive end and No. 15 JC prospect in the nation, is 6-3 and 290 pounds and will add size and ability to the defensive line.
The other big addition is freshman DE Charles Moore (6-4, 275), another key arrival through the transfer portal. He is a transfer from Auburn who left the program in September and wound up using his redshirt year.
Moore had a four-star ranking and was ranked in the top 10 nationally at defensive end out of high school.
The addition of Moore and Shippen will bolster the Beavers up front. Both players have the potential to become immediate starters and impact players on the defensive line. An effective defensive front is a key component for success.
The Beavers could be working on bringing in another interior defensive lineman, but spots are limited. They might be looking at an offensive lineman as well, but they were able to sign Portland State graduate transfer Korbin Sorensen.
With the departure of starting left tackle Blake Brandel and guards Gus Lavaka and Clay Cordasco, the Beavers are in need of an infusion of talent and a few more bodies on the offensive line.
Sorensen (6-6, 305) could potentially step in at one of the guard spots or at right tackle, after starter Brandon Kipper presumably makes a move to left tackle for Brandel.
That would give the Beavers two starting tackles and the center spot will be held down by either Nous Keobounnam or Nathan Eldridge. Eldridge could also take one of the guard spots.
The Beavers also signed freshmen offensive linemen Cooper Darling (6-4, 310) and Taliese Fuaga (6-6, 325).
The offensive line needs to get up to speed quickly in order to give the new starting quarterback time to throw and holes for the run game.
Tristan Gebbia will be the frontrunner for the QB spot after backing up Jake Luton and starting the Civil War game.
Smith did land a good one in Chance Nolan, who could give Gebbia a run for his money this spring and fall.
Nolan (6-3, 200) passed for 3,843 yards and 38 touchdowns with six interceptions and rushed for 1,069 yards with six scores for Saddleback College. He was the top-ranked JC dual threat QB by JCGridiron.com. The Beavers beat out Oklahoma State and Utah for Nolan.
The move clearly means Smith wants plenty of arms on the roster and a good competition at the position.
The Beavers also signed three wide receivers, including Zeriah Beason (5-11, 195) out of Duncanville, Texas. Running back Isaiah Newell (6-1, 210) also joins the team, as do tight ends Jake Overman (6-4, 235) and Tommy Spencer (6-6, 250).
On defense, the Beavers also added two inside linebackers, one outside linebacker and a defensive linemen.
Overall, this looks like a good class for OSU. As usual, time will tell how it all pans out, but there doesn’t seem to be any major stretches and few, if any, projects to work with as the Beavers move forward.
