I thought I was going out on a limb when I predicted five wins for the Oregon State football team before the start of the season.
After watching the defense struggle in the season-opening 52-36 loss to Oklahoma State, then tough losses to Hawaii and Stanford sandwiching a solid win against Cal Poly, the chance of the Beavers getting to five wins seemed to fade drastically.
The win at UCLA brightened the light at the end of the tunnel for a brief moment, but the 52-7 shellacking at the hands of Utah dimmed it back down.
Then the Beavers put together a bounce-back performance at Cal, overcoming second-half setbacks to leave Berkeley with their third win of the season.
Looking at the schedule back in August, the final five games looked like the toughest stretch for the Beavers.
Three games (Arizona, Washington State and Oregon) are on the road and the two home games are Washington and Arizona State.
The Cougars, Sun Devils, Huskies and Ducks were expected to be among the better teams in the conference.
Turns out that only Oregon has been playing at a consistently high level.
Arizona is first up and the Beavers make the trip to Tucson riding the momentum of the win in the Bay Area and fresh off a bye week.
The Wildcats can put points on the board (they average 32.3 a game), but the defense has been a problem area, enough so that UA coach Kevin Sumlin recently replaced his defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Arizona gives up 469.9 yards a game, 119th in the country.
October was a rough month for Arizona. After starting with 35-30 win against Colorado, the Wildcats lost 51-27 to UW, 41-14 to USC and 41-31 to Stanford.
The Wildcats are 4-4 and have wins against Northern Arizona, Texas Tech and UCLA in addition to the Buffaloes. Arizona is also 3-1 in Tucson, so the home field advantage could be a notable factor.
Even so, this is a game the Beavers definitely have a solid shot to win.
Washington should be a tough one, but the Huskies have had their share of struggles this season.
Back-to-back wins against BYU and USC had UW at 4-1 and looking good after a toe stubbing against Cal.
But a surprising 23-13 loss to Stanford and a 35-31 heartbreaker to Oregon have the Dogs reeling as they head into a huge home game against Utah on Saturday. A loss there and Washington would be 5-4 going into Corvallis the next week.
The next two up for the Beavers are Arizona State in Corvallis and then a trip to The Palouse to take on WSU.
As it stands right now, both games are winnable for OSU. The Sun Devils cracked the top 25 rankings and were 5-1 at one point. But the 34-31 loss to Colorado now looks pretty bad and ASU has lost its last two games, to Utah and UCLA.
The Cougars and their high-flying offense could be a tough out in Pullman, but their defense has fallen on lean times.
That leaves the Civil War in Eugene. We just might be watching the Beavers playing for a bowl game berth.