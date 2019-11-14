Nine Pac-12 women’s soccer teams were selected to the NCAA tournament on Monday, but Oregon State was not among them.
Many of those teams picked were sure bets to get in, but a few seemed to have no stronger a resume than OSU’s.
The Beavers finish the season at 11-6-2 overall and ended with a win against Oregon.
The Beavers managed a 3-6-2 record in the Pac-12, a little bit of a letdown after their red-hot start to the season.
It’s not altogether clear what made the selection committee go with Colorado over the Beavers. OSU did win the head-to-head game 2-1 and finished the season with a 1-0 win against Oregon, while Colorado ended the season with losses to Washington State and Utah.
What probably gave the nod to the Buffaloes was their 1-0 win against then-No. 21 Washington on Oct. 31 and several strong performances against ranked teams throughout the season.
Utah was also somewhat of a head-scratcher. The Utes finished at 8-8-4 overall and 3-5-3 in the Pac-12.
The Beavers and Utes tied 1-1 in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3. OSU finished 2-5-1 after that game, while Utah did end with a big 1-0 win at Washington and then a 1-0 home win against the Buffaloes to close out the regular season.
Whatever the reasons were, the Beavers are staying home this postseason.
It’s a tough end to what had been a special season in several ways. The Beavers were led by first-year coach Matt Kagan, who quickly changed a program that was devolving into a culture of losing into one that thrives on competition.
The Beavers immediately responded positively to Kagan and began the season with eight straight wins, sweeping through the nonconference games without a loss for the first time in program history.
In doing so, the Beavers shut out four consecutive opponents for the first time since 2007, blanking Saint Mary’s, New Mexico, UC Davis and Houston.
It was a far cry from the futility of 2018 with two wins and six total goals for the season.
Despite missing out on a tourney berth this time around, the Beavers are in good hands with Kagan.
Offense goes missing
The biggest surprise to come out of the Oregon State football team’s 19-7 loss to Washington last Friday wasn’t the solid defensive performance.
No, it was the lack of production from the offense. The Beavers finished with a paltry 119 total yards with 31 coming on the ground, which counts four UW sacks of Jake Luton for 34 lost yards.
Luton completed 19 of 28 passes but did not have time to stretch the field and was often limited by the Washington pass rush to getting the ball out on short routes, finishing with 88 yards.
Washington's ability to swarm to the football on run plays and blanket coverage of OSU receivers, who had a tough time getting separation, played big roles in shutting down the Beavers.
The main issue was the Beavers struggled to block the Huskies.
While the OSU offensive line had similar issues with Utah’s big, talented defensive front, this is not about lack of size and probably not entirely due to a significant lack of strength.
There does seem to be a certain level of athleticism that the Beavers struggle to match up front when facing certain teams.
Yes, an overall upgrade is needed in order to take a big step forward to the upper regions of the Pac-12. But it will be difficult to make major changes in a few years, much less in an offseason.
Next year the Beavers will enter the season without their two best offensive linemen — left tackle Blake Brandel and left guard Gus Lavaka. They will also lose right guard Clay Cordasco.
It will be a tough task to find the right players to fill those spots, much less upgrade the positions.
However, there is hope in the transfer portal, along with some youngsters with potential already on the roster. And the Beavers have a good one in offensive line coach Jim Michalczik.
In the meantime, the Beavers will finish the season against one more proven defense in Oregon and a steady one in Arizona State, but WSU has had problems. It will be interesting to see if the Beavers are able to bounce back.