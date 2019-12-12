Hampton on OSU sports: NCAA transfer portal gives Beavers a boost

The NCAA transfer portal made an immediate impact on college football this past season.
Quarterbacks Justin Fields transferred from Georgia to Ohio State and Jalen Hurts went from Alabama to Oklahoma. Both players led their new teams to the College Football Playoff.
Teams throughout the country have added and lost players through the portal, which was started in 2018.
What is the transfer portal? According to the NCAA’s website, “the transfer portal was created as a compliance tool to systematically manage the transfer process from start to finish, add more transparency to the process among schools and empower student-athletes to make known their desire to consider other programs.”
The portal is a way to streamline and accelerate the transfer process.
Entering the portal is not a guarantee of immediate eligibility. This is already an area that has caused action on the part of the NCAA after it received blowback for allowing certain players to play for their new teams right away while denying others in what some thought were unclear and subjective rulings.
New guidelines were announced by the NCAA:
“When a school requests a waiver because it asserts a student-athlete no longer has the opportunity to participate at his or her previous school, the new school must provide proof that the student-athlete is in good academic standing and meeting progress-toward-degree requirements at the new school and a statement from the previous school’s athletics director indicating whether the student could return to the team; whether the student was dismissed from the team and the date of dismissal; whether the student was in good academic standing at the time of departure; and the reasons the student gave the previous school for the transfer.”
The long-term effect remains to be seen, but it could be a positive tool for coaches that don’t have the same resources that those at elite programs enjoy.
Coaches and staff members can keep an eye on the portal, watching for potential players for the program to enter.
The chance to start or get significant playing time is a prime draw for many players and Oregon State might be able to fit the bill better than many elite programs.
You have free articles remaining.
OSU is also a member of the Pac-12, so the athletes would be able to compete in a major conference.
In fact, the portal has come into play right away for the Oregon State football program. The Beavers were able to bring players such as quarterback Tristan Gebbia (Nebraska), linebackers Avery Roberts (Nebraska) and Addison Gumbs (Oklahoma), receiver Tyjon Lyndsey (Nebraska) and offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge (Arizona).
Roberts’ presence was felt the most. He started 10 games and led the team with 83 total tackles, 6.5 for loss.
Gebbia had limited time on the field until starting for Jake Luton in the Civil War.
Gumbs started one game and played in two before a torn ACL knocked him out for the rest of the season. Eldridge struggled with injuries and wound up playing four games.
Lyndsey played in 10 games with six starts and was sixth on the team with 18 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
The Beavers also landed punter Caleb Lightbourne (Nebraska) and linebacker Kyrei Fisher (Arkansas) as 2019 transfers.
Joining OSU through the 2020 portal so far has been defensive end Charles Moore, formerly of Auburn.
However, the transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away.
The Beavers have already lost six players for 2020. Linebacker Isaiah Tufaga is headed to Hawaii and tight end/receiver Isaiah Smalls and safeties Jeffrey Manning, Kee Whetzel, TraJon Cotton and Omar Hicks-Onu have entered the portal but not yet found destination schools.
Most of the departing players either faced limited playing time or were not necessarily the right fit for OSU, either in their minds or the minds of the coaching staff. That’s going to happen during the first couple of years after a new coach arrives.
For OSU coach Jonathan Smith, the arrival of the portal is a happy coincidence. Smith should be able to continue what is looking like a quick rebuild of the program by bolstering the roster with a few transfers.
Kevin Hampton can be reached at kevin.hampton@lee.net. Follow him on twitter at twitter.com/hamptonkevin