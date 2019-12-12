Hampton on OSU sports: NCAA transfer portal gives Beavers a boost

The NCAA transfer portal made an immediate impact on college football this past season.

Quarterbacks Justin Fields transferred from Georgia to Ohio State and Jalen Hurts went from Alabama to Oklahoma. Both players led their new teams to the College Football Playoff.

Teams throughout the country have added and lost players through the portal, which was started in 2018.

What is the transfer portal? According to the NCAA’s website, “the transfer portal was created as a compliance tool to systematically manage the transfer process from start to finish, add more transparency to the process among schools and empower student-athletes to make known their desire to consider other programs.”

The portal is a way to streamline and accelerate the transfer process.

Entering the portal is not a guarantee of immediate eligibility. This is already an area that has caused action on the part of the NCAA after it received blowback for allowing certain players to play for their new teams right away while denying others in what some thought were unclear and subjective rulings.

New guidelines were announced by the NCAA: