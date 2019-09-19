Oregon State’s win against Cal Poly was big for the Beavers and the football program as a whole.
Of course the Mustangs are not the equals of Oklahoma State or Hawaii or any of the Pacific-12 Conference foes the Beavers will meet this season.
Yet the importance of a win at this stage of OSU’s season should not be underestimated. It was a sorely needed boost for a team that was one shove in the wrong direction away from unraveling.
An OSU loss did not seem that far-fetched. After all, we’ve seen OSU lose to Sacramento State in Reser Stadium.
A poor performance to follow up the rough trip to Hawaii would have been potentially catastrophic and the Beavers seemed primed to fall apart.
They ended that game with fisticuffs. They entered the Cal Poly game with several key players sidelined by injury, particularly on a defense that had already struggled in two losses.
They were facing a Cal Poly team that runs the triple option, an offense that is relatively uncommon and therefore can be difficult to defend.
Instead of a shocking setback, the Beavers rolled to a 45-7 win. Oregon State wasted little time in putting this one away, taking complete control after giving up a score on Cal Poly’s first drive.
The offense clicked like clockwork, mixing run and pass with consistent success. The Beavers piled up 549 total yards, 258 on the ground and 291 through the air.
The defense was every bit as impressive. The Beavers were ready for the Mustangs’ offense and gave up very little ground on dive plays, a staple of the option. The Beavers executed their game plan and did so with aggression.
The Mustangs did catch the Beavers napping on a couple passes and hit every now and then on pitch plays, but OSU consistently clamped down when needed and Cal Poly contributed with a pair of missed field goals.
Depth at outside linebacker was tested with Addison Gumbs and Matthew Tago out and the Beavers came through with flying colors.
Stepping in for Gumbs and Tago were Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and John McCartan and both players impacted the game.
McCartan was all over the field and often disrupting a play before it could develop. On one play he went high to deflect a pass, on another he helped blow up a pitch play by charging into the backfield and helping to drive the ball carrier out of bounds.
It was much of the same from Rashed, who made life miserable for the Cal Poly quarterback.
With Jordan Whittley out for the game, the OSU coaches did not hesitate to go deep in the depth chart for bodies on the interior defensive line and rotated in players such as Alexander Skelton, Evan Bennett and Cody Anderson. That strategy proved to be effective.
This was a decisive win, one that the Beavers can build on as they start Pac-12 play after taking this weekend off.
Stanford will be in town Sept. 28 and if the Cardinal can't pull out of a recent tailspin with a strong performance against Oregon this Saturday, the Beavers should have a decent shot at a win.
The emergence of Champ Flemings adds another dimension to the receivers. The run game is already established and the offensive line looks solid and seems to have some quality depth at spots. Given time, Jake Luton can showcase his NFL-level arm talent.
If the defense can move forward and continue to make plays without those deadly moments of hesitation, this team has a chance.