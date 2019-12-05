Hampton on OSU sports: A look back shows football program on the upswing

In late August I wrote a prediction column on the Oregon State football season.
I went through the schedule game by game and picked a winner for each one. The conclusion was five wins for the Beavers.
At the time it seemed a bit optimistic considering OSU was coming off a 2-10 season and finished 1-11 in 2017.
As it turns out, the Beavers did finish 5-7. Let’s take a look back and see how it happened.
August 30: Oklahoma State at Oregon State
I picked the Beavers in an upset here, pointing out that the Cowboys gave up 452.5 yards a game in 2018 and therefore OSU should be able to move the ball and put up points.
Yes, the Beavers were able to do some damage on offense, finishing with 448 yards and 36 points. No, they did not win. The Cowboys’ offense rolled over Oregon State’s defense and the Beavers fell to 0-1 after a 52-36 shellacking.
After watching the dismal defensive showing, my confidence in the season prediction was already at rock bottom.
September 7: Oregon State at Hawaii
I did go with Hawaii in this one. I’ve seen the Beavers play in Hawaii on TV and in person and know all too well how opponents can get lulled to sleep in Honolulu.
I figured that the Beavers would move the ball and score, but the Rainbow Warriors would find a way to win.
That’s how it went as Hawaii managed to take the game away from OSU at the end and pull out a 31-28 win with a late field goal.
September 14: Cal Poly at Oregon State
Despite a warning about tough outings against FCS programs, I saw little chance of an OSU loss in this one.
The Beavers did take care of business and seemed to show a glimpse or two of what was to come with a 45-7 win.
It was against a lesser team, but the Beavers were decisive in victory, not allowing a moment of shakiness.
Sept. 28: Stanford at Oregon State
The Cal Poly win seemed to be the perfect setup for a big win against Stanford.
I picked the Cardinal to win, but was honestly expecting the usual Stanford squad to arrive in Corvallis.
True enough, Stanford did find a way to hold off the Beavers in this one (or maybe the Beavers found a way to lose). Either way, it was 31-28 Cardinal on yet another field goal to end the game.
Stanford would not get much better throughout the season and I have no doubt had this game been a month later, the Beavers would have come out on top and gone on to land a bowl berth.
Oct. 5: Oregon State at UCLA
Instead of picking the Beavers to defeat Stanford in Reser, I went with a win at UCLA. The Bruins have been hit and miss under Chip Kelly and I thought they would be ripe for the picking when the Beavers hit town.
The big game that seemed to be around the corner after the Cal Poly performance was in the Rose Bowl as the Beavers took a 48-31 win. The Beavers blew out to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
Oct. 12: Utah at Oregon State
I picked the Utes to win this one but I did not expect them to give OSU such a one-sided shellacking, particularly in Reser Stadium.
Utah dominated the line of scrimmage, pushing the Beavers around on both sides of the ball on the way to handing them a 52-7 loss.
While the game seemed a little too easy for Utah at the time, the Utes could wind up winning the Pac-12 and landing a berth in the College Football Playoff, so that brings a bit of perspective to the blowout.
Oct. 19: Oregon State at California
The Beavers were able to bounce back with a road win against the Golden Bears.
OSU was my pick here as I thought the Beavers would be able to control Cal’s offense. The Beavers did come through with a solid defensive performance and took the 21-17 win.
That set up a big game at Arizona.
Nov. 2: Oregon State at Arizona
Going into the season it looked as if the Wildcats could be a decent team with the return of quarterback Khalil Tate and running back J.J. Taylor, who had run all over OSU in previous meetings, so I went with UA in Tucson.
This time the Beavers were able to hold Taylor in check and Arizona’s defense was no match for Jake Luton and OSU’s offense. The Beavers rolled to a 56-38 win and suddenly stood at 4-4.
Nov. 8: Washington at Oregon State
The two-game win streak came to an abrupt end against the Huskies. I overestimated Washington’s strength when making this pick (UW), but wound up in the correct category.
The Beavers could not get their offense on track and fell 19-7.
Nov. 16: Arizona State at Oregon State
I did go with OSU in this game and the Beavers came through, though it was by the skin of their teeth.
I figured the loss of QB Manny Wilkins and WR N’Keal Harry would be too much for the Sun Devils, but was very impressed with freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was able to thread the needle on some passes despite decent pressure.
Nevertheless, the Beavers were able to outlast ASU 35-34.
Nov. 23: Oregon State at Washington State
My pick here should have been wrong. I went with WSU and the Cougars did manage to take the game from the Beavers with a touchdown with one second to go.
That should not have happened. In my opinion, Jonathan Smith made a bad judgement call to go with three run plays and then suddenly switch gears, go on fourth at midfield and essentially give a team that had been rolling on offense the chance to win.
Smith’s big mistake was to play it conservatively for the first three downs. The Beavers should have stayed aggressive and they most likely would have come away with points and the win.
The end result was not only a loss but left OSU a win short of bowl eligibility with a loss at Oregon.
Nov. 30: Oregon State at Oregon
Unfortunately for the Beavers, that’s how it played out. Despite an admirable effort by Tristan Gebbia (who was pressed into action for Luton) and the defense, Oregon managed to take the Civil War.
So the Beavers wound up 5-7, matching my prediction, but probably should have exceeded it.
The season leaves little doubt that Smith has the program moving forward and it won’t be years before we see the Beavers in a bowl game.
Kevin Hampton can be reached at kevin.hampton@lee.net. Follow him on twitter at twitter.com/hamptonkevin