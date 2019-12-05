Hampton on OSU sports: A look back shows football program on the upswing

I figured that the Beavers would move the ball and score, but the Rainbow Warriors would find a way to win.

That’s how it went as Hawaii managed to take the game away from OSU at the end and pull out a 31-28 win with a late field goal.

September 14: Cal Poly at Oregon State

Despite a warning about tough outings against FCS programs, I saw little chance of an OSU loss in this one.

The Beavers did take care of business and seemed to show a glimpse or two of what was to come with a 45-7 win.

It was against a lesser team, but the Beavers were decisive in victory, not allowing a moment of shakiness.

Sept. 28: Stanford at Oregon State

The Cal Poly win seemed to be the perfect setup for a big win against Stanford.

I picked the Cardinal to win, but was honestly expecting the usual Stanford squad to arrive in Corvallis.

True enough, Stanford did find a way to hold off the Beavers in this one (or maybe the Beavers found a way to lose). Either way, it was 31-28 Cardinal on yet another field goal to end the game.