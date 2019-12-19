Hampton on OSU sports: A look back at the year in Beavers sports

As 2019 winds down, let’s take a quick look back at the five top Oregon State sports stories of the past year.

Starting with No. 5 on the list:

Oregon State women’s basketball makes NCAA Sweet 16

The Beavers kept their streak going with a fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16.

OSU defeated Gonzaga 76-70 to advance, then fell to Louisville 61-44 to finish the season at 26-8, tied for the fourth-best in program history.

The success came despite the loss of Kat Tudor, who suffered a knee injury in the Washington State game on Jan. 4 and was not able to return to the court until the current season.

The emergence of guard Aleah Goodman helped alleviate the pain of losing Tudor, as did the play of guards Destiny Slocum and Mikayla Pivec.

The play of the backcourt was a big reason the Beavers stayed in the mix throughout the Pac-12 season. Slocum was an honorable mention AP all-American selection.

No. 4: OSU gymnasts finish sixth in the NCAA Championships

It was the top result from the Beavers at nationals since they finished fourth in 1996.