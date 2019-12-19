Hampton on OSU sports: A look back at the year in Beavers sports

As 2019 winds down, let’s take a quick look back at the five top Oregon State sports stories of the past year.
Starting with No. 5 on the list:
Oregon State women’s basketball makes NCAA Sweet 16
The Beavers kept their streak going with a fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16.
OSU defeated Gonzaga 76-70 to advance, then fell to Louisville 61-44 to finish the season at 26-8, tied for the fourth-best in program history.
The success came despite the loss of Kat Tudor, who suffered a knee injury in the Washington State game on Jan. 4 and was not able to return to the court until the current season.
The emergence of guard Aleah Goodman helped alleviate the pain of losing Tudor, as did the play of guards Destiny Slocum and Mikayla Pivec.
The play of the backcourt was a big reason the Beavers stayed in the mix throughout the Pac-12 season. Slocum was an honorable mention AP all-American selection.
No. 4: OSU gymnasts finish sixth in the NCAA Championships
It was the top result from the Beavers at nationals since they finished fourth in 1996.
The Beavers were a surprise team at nationals after finishing second in the Corvallis Regional.
OSU entered the Corvallis Regional ranked No. 15 and was the fourth seed, but the Beavers scored a 197.125 for second in the second round to advance to the final day.
Sabrina Gill had a 9.925 on bars and Maela Lazaro a 9.925 on beam for the Beavers.
The Beavers followed up with a 196.900 to knock out top seed Florida. Kaitlyn Yanish clinched the spot by finishing OSU’s floor rotation with a 9.900. She needed a 9.750 to keep the Beavers ahead of the Gators.
No. 3: Mitch Canham hired as Oregon State baseball coach
OSU athletic director Scott Barnes announced the hiring of Canham in June.
Canham is charged with leading a program two years removed from a national championship and is essentially following Pat Casey, although Pat Bailey served as interim coach for the 2019 season and has remained on staff.
Canham is no stranger to titles. He played catcher and was captain of OSU’s 2006 and 2007 championship teams.
He will immediately be faced with high expectations.
No. 2: Jonathan Smith leads a rejuvenation of the football program
The Beavers aren’t quite over the hump yet, but Smith had OSU on the brink of a bowl berth with a 5-7 record.
OSU came close to a 6-6 finish but could not hold a late lead at Washington State and fell 54-53. The Beavers also had tough losses to Stanford and Hawaii on late field goals.
The offense, led by quarterback Jake Luton, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and running backs Artavis Pierce and Jermar Jefferson, played well and the defense improved throughout the season and received a big spark from outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. After coming off the bench for one game, Rashed Jr. quickly became a top pass rusher and threat to make tackles for loss.
The numbers piled up through the season. Despite being limited with a broken wrist in the final two games, Rashed Jr. wound up leading the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss and tied for second nationally with 14.
He was a second-team AP all-American pick and was a first-team selection on the Sports Illustrated and The Athletic teams.
No. 1: Adley Rutschman’s farewell season
Rutschman landed just about every postseason award possible last spring and was the top pick in the MLB draft.
Rutschman finished the season with a .411 batting average. He hit 17 home runs and knocked in 58 runs.
He was named as national player of the year by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball.com and Perfect Game and the ABCA.
Rutschman went on to win the Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur baseball player in the nation and the Dick Howser Trophy as the nation’s top player and the Buster Posey Award as the top catcher in the nation.
He also won the Hayward Award, which is given to Oregon’s amateur athlete of the year.
Kevin Hampton can be reached at kevin.hampton@lee.net. Follow him on twitter at twitter.com/hamptonkevin