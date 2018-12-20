Health officials raised warnings this week about vaping by U.S. teenagers, with the surgeon general saying that electronic cigarette use among minors has reached the level of an epidemic.
Jerome Adams, the surgeon general, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the warning was prompted by new statistics showing a big increase in the use of e-cigarettes by minors.
Said Azar: "We have never seen use of any substance by America's young people rise this rapidly. This is an unprecedented challenge."
Here are some of the national numbers that caught the attention of these federal officials: A new University of Michigan study notes that 37 percent of high school seniors have tried vaping. Twenty-one percent said they'd recently vaped in 2018, compared to just 11 percent last year.
In the mid-valley, health officials are seeing similar trends.
The most recent survey by the Oregon Health Authority found that more than 23 percent of 11th-grade students in Linn County and 16 percent in Benton County have used e-cigarettes in the last 30 days. The statewide average is 20.8 percent.
Unlike regular cigarettes, e-cigarettes use a battery-operated heating device and a cartridge of nicotine-infused liquid. Instead of smoke, the devices create a vapor that can include a variety of flavors. The e-cigarette industry has made the case that the devices can be useful to help people quit smoking, but an increasing amount of evidence suggests that they carry health risks of their own.
Regardless, there is a consensus that it's a bad idea for youths to use e-cigarettes, even though some manufacturers have churned out flavors such as cotton candy, clearly designed to appeal to young users.
It has to be particularly aggravating to health officials that many of the youths who've taken up vaping haven't smoked regular cigarettes — Linn County health officials estimate that 40 percent of youthful e-cigarette users never have fired up a regular cigarette. And many of these young users don't consider vaping to be smoking.
Even worse, most young people don't understand that e-cigarettes contain nicotine, a highly addictive drug. In fact, a single cartridge by Juul, a leading manufacturer of the devices, contains as much nicotine as a pack of 20 tobacco cigarettes.
It's a situation that requires action on a number of fronts.
The Oregon Health Authority routinely operates tests in which youth decoys attempt to buy tobacco products and e-cigarettes, and the state needs to continue those: Most students who vape (about 74 percent) told the Oregon Health Authority that they got their e-cigarette products from a store. The number of stores that still sell tobacco products and e-cigarettes to minors could use some improvement: In the most recent tests, conducted last summer, 23.3 percent of stores in Linn County failed. The number was 6.7 percent in Benton County and 18.3 percent statewide.
But even if that number drops close to zero, as it should, minors still will be able to turn to other avenues to get the products. The youths surveyed by the Health Authority said they also got vaping supplies from a friend or by ordering online.
So education becomes vital: Surgeon General Adams urged parents and teachers to educate themselves about the variety of e-cigarettes and to talk with children about the products. Adams also urged health professionals to ask about e-cigarettes when screening patients for tobacco use.
And local authorities need to redouble their efforts to discourage vaping by young people, and they need to take their case to area high schools and middle schools, where the next generation of potential customers for e-cigarettes awaits.
It would be a shame if a product that purports to help people break the nasty addiction of smoking paves the way for another generation of addicts. A strong and coordinated effort can help to prevent that. (mm)