You might have noticed Sunday's story about a new approach the Corvallis School District is rolling out this school year to help enhance the mental health services the district offers to students.
As reporter Anthony Rimel explained, the district has hired four mental health therapists with master's level educations and four mental health skills trainers with bachelor's level education to work in the district's elementary schools. The new clinical mental health staffers will work in pairs, with each pair splitting their time between two elementary schools.
The idea is that the new staff members will complement the counselors at the schools; those counselors will continue to work with students on matters such as behavioral issues and academic support.
But the clinicians will be able to provide mental health care to the Corvallis students (at no cost to their families) and in a much more timely fashion than would otherwise be the case. (In Benton County, there is a three- to six-month wait to see a child therapist and an even longer wait for see a child psychiatrist. These wait times, unfortunately, are not unusual throughout the mid-valley; what happens too often is that urgent cases head to hospital emergency rooms for lack of other options.)
Anything the program can to do to improve those wait times would be useful. But the program also has its eyes on a longer time frame: Part of the thinking here is that increasing the resources available for early intervention should pay off down the road, as smaller issues don't grow into major problems that require a lifetime of treatment and bring decades of misery to sufferers.
You have free articles remaining.
The program isn't cheap: District officials said it will cost about $651,000 for this school year alone. About $321,000 of that are designated funds that come from Medicaid claims, but about $330,000 has been allocated toward the program from the district's general fund. It's unclear how the district will pay for the program in the future, although this could be the kind of effort that would qualify for funding from Oregon's new Student Success Act, the tax on state businesses that's expected to generate $1 billion or so each year for K-12 schools. The Corvallis School District also may choose to dip into its reserve funds to keep the program funded — and that should be a priority for the district. It would be a tragedy if the district had to pull the plug after just a year or two.
But the Corvallis district has the luxury of having at least some financial resources that other districts do not have. And the mental health needs of Oregon's youth are not, by any means, limited to Benton County students.
This is part of the reason why school districts elsewhere will be keeping a close eye on the Corvallis experiment — and why it will be important to develop measurable yardsticks to determine if the program's results justify the expense. Sami Al-AbdRabbuh, the chair of the school board, said the district will be working over the course of the year to identify those metrics, but that's just half of the battle: The board also must ensure that the metrics are easily accessible and understood and that they are updated in a timely fashion. If this program works the way we think it could, it might be worth expanding throughout the state — and those metrics, properly chosen, will help to tell the story.
We're at a point in Oregon where we need to be encouraging as many of these experiments in improving mental health as possible. We don't entirely have a clear idea yet of what works and what doesn't, nor do we have a clear idea of what we can afford. We do know this, however: We can't afford to continue the way we have been. (mm)