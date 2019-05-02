Although it's a fool's errand to predict much of anything about the Oregon Legislature, it's our guess now that the proposed billion-dollar tax on state businesses to help fund Oregon schools is likely to approved by lawmakers.
The House of Representatives approved House Bill 3427A on a 37-21 vote, even though Republicans did manage to delay the vote for hours. Frankly, the result was inevitable, considering that House Democrats had enough of a majority that they could have lost a couple of votes and still emerge with the three-fifths' "super-majority" required to pass measures that raise revenue.
The Senate may be a different matter: If even one Democrat defects, that could eliminate the three-fifths bulge needed to pass the bill.
But the momentum is with the bill, especially after negotiations featuring Speaker of the House Tina Kotek resulted in the startling announcement that the state's largest business organization, Oregon Business & Industry, was now "neutral" on the proposal.
The announcement stunned other business groups, which still are opposed to the proposal. but likely clears a wide path for the bill to pass the Legislature and head to Gov. Kate Brown's desk.
After that, opponents likely will push to refer the tax increase to voters — and, in that light, it was telling that Nike has donated $100,000 to a political action committee that supports the increase.
Under House Bill 3427A, businesses with at least $1 million in sales in Oregon would pay a gross receipts tax equal to 0.57 percent of their sales. That first $1 million would be exempt from the tax. And, under the terms of a compromise hammered out between Kotek and Oregon Business & Industry, 35% of labor or production costs can be deducted as well; that's up from 25% in the original proposal. Also, Kotek agreed to kill legislation that would tax employers whose employees' low wages allow them to qualify for the state version of Medicare, but that may not have been much of a concession, seeing how many political observers thought that proposal was dead in the water anyway.
Democrats and Oregon Business & Industry also agreed to reform the state's underfunded public employee pension system, potentially a big hurdle as rising pension premiums likely will chip away at any extra revenue sent to schools. But no specifics of what that reform might look like have yet been offered.
Legislators learned something from the thumping that voters administered in 2016 to Measure 97, which also was a gross receipts tax: The new proposal would not apply to groceries or gas. Hospitals and long-term care facilities, which already pay a tax to fund Oregon's Medicaid program, also would be exempt.
As matters currently stand, the money raised by the business tax — estimated at about $2 billion over the two-year budget cycle —would go to K-12 schools, even though Gov. Brown suggested before the start of the legislative session that some of the money might be siphoned off to the state's universities and community colleges. In part, she was saying that in an attempt to convince higher education officials to support the business tax, but whatever her motivations, legislative leaders clearly had different thoughts.
Brown said something else back in January, in her inaugural address as she started her new term. She said she would ensure that "new dollars are used to improve graduation rates, reduce class sizes and provide a full school year." The implication was she would work to ensure that taxpayers and citizens would know how this new money would be spent — and that she would hold school districts accountable for results.
There hasn't been much talk about that in Salem since Brown's inaugural address. But as we prepare for another public brawl over taxation, it might be worth adding these questions to the debate: What will taxpayers and citizens get for this additional $2 billion and how will we track the results? (mm)