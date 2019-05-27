Because the Memorial Day weekend has become synonymous with the unofficial start of summer, it's too easy to overlook the reasons why we set this day aside as a national holiday.
So it's become our practice on this day to call your attention to a pair of sobering numbers: The first number, nearly 660,000, represents the number of Americans who have been killed in combat since the Revolutionary War, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. (Some numbers for some conflicts, such as the Indian wars, are estimates and surely underestimate the total number of deaths on all sides.)
The second number, nearly 540,000, represents the number of Americans who died during wartime of causes other than combat injuries — diseases, for example, or training accidents. (The tally in this particular category is about 300,000 for just the Civil War, again according to statistics from Veterans Affairs.)
It adds up more than a million reasons to remember Memorial Day. And so we have designated this day to remember all those men and women who have died in service to the country. Their sacrifices allow us to indulge in all the other activities that fill our weekend — the picnics, the parties, the celebrations with friends and families. Those sacrifices are a big part of the reason why we're free today to do all of that.
The original idea behind Memorial Day, which originally was known as Decoration Day, is not uniquely American, of course: The practice of honoring soldiers by decorating their graves dates back to ancient times.
It is unclear which U.S. community was the first to formally set aside a specific day to memorialize the fallen.
This much is clear, however: It was a declaration by Maj. Gen. John Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union veterans, that really started the ball rolling for a national celebration of Memorial Day. His declaration set aside May 30, 1868 as Decoration Day. (It's believed that Logan picked that date because flowers would be in bloom all over the country by that time, making it possible for the graves of veterans to be decorated with fresh flowers.)
As for why America waited until the end of the Civil War to move toward an official Decoration Day, the numbers from that war tell the story: Nearly 500,000 Americans died in the Civil War, according to Veterans Affairs statistics, an astonishing number. (Not all of those died in battle; about 280,000 died in various theaters in the midst of that brutal war.) Still, the deadly impacts of the war reached into every corner of the young republic.
Today, as you wait for the coals on the barbecue to heat up, is a good time to reflect on the words of Logan's original proclamation.
Logan wrote: “Let no neglect, no ravages of time, testify to the present or to the coming generations that we have forgotten as a people the cost of a free and undivided republic. ... If other eyes grow dull and other hands slack, and other hearts cold in the solemn trust, ours shall keep it well as long as the light and warmth of life remain in us.”
Today, it falls to each of us, the living, to remember this solemn trust. Our eyes are not yet dull, our hands not yet slack. Our hearts still possess the light and warmth of life.
Today, we can join the national moment of remembrance at 3 p.m. Or, if a mere moment seems insufficient, we can attend any of the numerous ceremonies held throughout the mid-valley to mark the day.
After all, the remembrances we make today are a pittance compared to the sacrifices made over more than two centuries by more than a million Americans. We need to remember how those sacrifices paved the way for the freedoms we enjoy, today and every other day. (mm)