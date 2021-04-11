Commentary: Transfer portal good for players, tough on fans, coaches

It’s certainly hard on fans who want to get to know and root for the players for four seasons. I think we would all love to see that happen. The one-and-done rule in men’s basketball has been as bad or worse as far as that goes.

Others have said they have a moral obligation to stay for four years. To be honest, the players have the same moral obligation to stay at a school as does a coach, who can easily jump ship at the next best opportunity.

I was always in favor of one free transfer with no sitting out a year to allow athletes an opportunity to not be punished for realizing the situation they thought was right for them at 16 or 17 years of age isn’t what fits their needs and desires at 19 or 20.

In a perfect world I would have loved to watch Goforth and Samuel play at Oregon State for the next three years. Those two, coupled with what the Beavers have coming in the next few years, and who knows how good they could have been.

But I would much rather have both players find a place that makes them the happiest on and off the court.

The transfer portal appears to be here to stay.

We might as well get used to it.

Steve Gress is the sports editor of the Corvallis Gazette-Times and the Albany Democrat-Herald. He can be reached at steve.gress@lee.net. Follow him at twitter.com/stevegress19

