Commentary: Memories of the 2000 football season

I had been a resident of Corvallis for just over a year when the 2000 college football season began.
And I was looking forward to heading to Oregon State home games with my coworker, Dax Lowery, as his wife worked for the school and had two tickets to each game.
There was definitely excitement in the air as Oregon State prepared for the season. The Beavers had ended 28 years of losing seasons in 1999 and the sky was the limit in the minds of many in Beaver Nation.
What a season it turned out to be!
Oregon State went 10-1 in the regular season and then crushed Notre Dame, 41-9, in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 2001.
As the high school sports reporter at the time, I was able to have most Saturdays off and as mentioned earlier, hit most of the home games.
The most memorable game had to be the rivalry game against Oregon with a chance to share — or maybe win outright — the Pac-12 title.
Legendary play-by-play master Keith Jackson was on hand to call the game.
That is also the game where Jake Cookus — now the special teams coordinator for the Beavers under current head coach Jonathan Smith, the star quarterback back in 2000 — picked off Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington three times as the Beavers won 23-13.
Oregon State’s defense finished with five interceptions of Harrington as the Beavers denied the Ducks an outright conference title and a trip to the Rose Bowl.
With Washington’s win later in the day, the Huskies joined the Beavers and Ducks at 7-1 and headed to the Rose Bowl.
What I also remember about that day is that after the game I headed up to Wilsonville High School to cover the 4A state boys soccer title game between Jesuit and Corvallis. Yeah, I should have planned for heavy postgame traffic but didn’t and ended up showing up in the middle of the first half! To make matters worse, Corvallis dropped a 2-1 decision.
The other memory that sticks out from that season is watching the game against UCLA, a 44-38 Beavers’ win at the Rose Bowl. No, I wasn’t in attendance. Instead, a group of us from the paper headed to photographer Karl Maasdam’s house to watch it and it was quite the party!
Anyway, why am I writing about these memories?
All this reminiscing is because this is the 20th anniversary of the 2000 team and we are beginning a project that will look back at the team.
We had begun to talk about it way back in March. And we all know what happened then, unfortunately.
Now we won’t have college football — in the Pac-12 at least — until Jan. 1 at the earliest (barring a change in plans) because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus also threw a bit of a monkey wrench in some of our early ideas as we shifted some responsibilities among the staff over the past six months.
We know this won't make up for the lack of live college football, but we plan to rerun some of the stories from the 2000 season over the course of the next few months.
That begins today as you can read former GT sports reporter extraordinaire Brooks Hatch’s season preview. We will run game stories from that season each Wednesday as it is 20 years to the date of when the games were played.
In addition to game recaps, we will rerun some features and previews as well as some thoughts from Smith on each game. There may be more but those plans have yet to be finalized.
All the stories will be on our websites (gazettetimes.com and democratherald.com) in case you miss any in the print editions.
We hope you enjoy this look back at that magical season.
Steve Gress is the sports editor of the Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald. He can be reached at steve.gress@lee.net.
