Commentary: Lack of open spots means it's time for WNBA to expand, and soon

Aleah Goodman will never forget the feeling she had on April 15 when she was drafted by the Connecticut Sun with the 30th overall pick in the WNBA draft.

A lifetime of devotion to the sport she loves paid off that Thursday night.

Goodman had a fantastic senior season and brings not only the ability to handle the ball and shoot with the best of them from beyond the 3-point line, but a leadership that helped Oregon State overcome numerous COVID-19 pauses and a rough start to reach the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Those were all attributes her new coach, Curt Miller, said were reasons the Sun were hoping Goodman would be available for them to select with one of their three picks in the draft, and why they were extremely happy they were able to do just that.

So Goodman headed off to Connecticut a week ago with the opportunity to earn a roster spot.

Good luck, she's going to need it.

That may sound harsh but the reality is Goodman’s odds of making the Sun’s final roster are about as long of a shot as there is. Don’t get me wrong, I have no doubt Goodman will do all she can to make it difficult for Miller and the organization to cut ties with her, but it would be more of a shock if she makes the team.