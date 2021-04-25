Commentary: Lack of open spots means it's time for WNBA to expand, and soon

Aleah Goodman will never forget the feeling she had on April 15 when she was drafted by the Connecticut Sun with the 30th overall pick in the WNBA draft.
A lifetime of devotion to the sport she loves paid off that Thursday night.
Goodman had a fantastic senior season and brings not only the ability to handle the ball and shoot with the best of them from beyond the 3-point line, but a leadership that helped Oregon State overcome numerous COVID-19 pauses and a rough start to reach the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Those were all attributes her new coach, Curt Miller, said were reasons the Sun were hoping Goodman would be available for them to select with one of their three picks in the draft, and why they were extremely happy they were able to do just that.
So Goodman headed off to Connecticut a week ago with the opportunity to earn a roster spot.
Good luck, she's going to need it.
That may sound harsh but the reality is Goodman’s odds of making the Sun’s final roster are about as long of a shot as there is. Don’t get me wrong, I have no doubt Goodman will do all she can to make it difficult for Miller and the organization to cut ties with her, but it would be more of a shock if she makes the team.
And if she does make the team, just think of it as one her many half to three-quarter court shots to beat the buzzer that seemed the norm for her at Oregon State.
The Sun have seven players under contract and seven more on the training camp invitee list. Two of those, however, were on the team a year ago and appear to be a lock to make the final roster.
If that is the case, it leaves potentially three open spots as teams can have up to 12 players on the roster. However, the salary cap will likely force the Sun to keep just 11 this season.
Goodman is among three draftees and five other training camp invitees battling it out for more than likely two open roster spots.
As Miller said, two open spots doesn't sound like a lot, but in the WNBA “it is a tremendous amount.”
“We know there's limited spots and that's part of the tough aspect of the WNBA,” Miller said. “It is the toughest professional league to make a roster, bar none — NBA, NFL Major League Baseball; the WNBA is the toughest roster to make.”
So plenty of players capable of making an impact in the league often find themselves without a WNBA contract.
Case in point: Miller was asked about former Oregon State star and All-American guard Jamie Scott (formerly Weisner). The Sun drafted her in the second round in 2016, but she ended up being the last player cut that season.
“But we really enjoyed having her, she impacted our team,” Miller recalled. “She really made an impression and I think she deserves another shot to be in a camp down the line. She’s a tremendous player.”
Therein lies the problem.
With only 12 teams and a maximum of 12 players per roster, that limits the total to 144 players each year. And with more and more talent coming through the ranks, it’s only going to become that much more difficult to earn a spot.
The solution?
Duh.
It’s time for expansion.
The interest in women’s college basketball has been on the rise and the level of skill players have been developing over the past few years is at an all-time high.
Of course, that is easier said than done.
The league undoubtedly understands the situation and must be looking at ways to expand at some point in the near future.
That won’t help Goodman or numerous other rookies this season. With many of the Sun's veterans not around for training camp due to overseas commitments, Goodman and the others vying for a roster spot will have plenty of chances to show what they can bring to the team, or possibly another organization.
“I'm excited about that competition, that feel, that we're going to feel from Day 1 in our camp of everybody getting after it, everybody scratching and clawing to try to be on this opening day roster,” Miller said. “… We've been really transparent about our situation and while two doesn't sound like a lot, it's a lot more than most teams in the league.”
That is really unfortunate.
Steve Gress is the sports editor for the Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald. He can be reached at steve.gress@lee.net.