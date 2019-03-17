The next three weeks are three of the best weeks of the year as far as I am concerned.
It’s March Madness, baby, with what should be a lot of excitement in both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this season.
As usual, there will likely be a smattering of teams on the men’s side that feel like they were robbed when they aren’t selected. Resumes will all be dissected by the so-called experts but in the end it will be the 68 teams the committee felt earned a spot that will take the court.
On the women’s side, this might be the most wide-open tournament of all time. That might be a tad bit of hyperbole but in my eight years covering the Oregon State women’s program, and really paying attention to the NCAA tournament the last six, the case can certainly be made.
It has been fun to see how much the women’s game has evolved in competitiveness over the time frame to where anywhere from six to eight teams — maybe more? — have a legitimate shot to cut down the nets in Tampa, Florida.
While it isn’t likely there will be as many women’s teams crying foul for not making the tournament, one of the biggest talking points is sure to be who gets sent where and why.
For the fifth straight season, the first and second rounds will be played on the home courts of the top four seeds in each regional.
That’s different than the men’s tournament, where there are predetermined sites for the first and second rounds.
Like the men’s tournament, the regionals — Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games — are played at a predetermined location. This year the women's regionals are in Albany, New York; Greensboro, North Carolina; Chicago; and right up the road in Portland.
Many questions and conspiracy theories are sure to pop up.
It’s likely that whichever No. 1 seed is sent to Portland will have a beef with having Oregon — most likely a No. 2 seed and the top team from the Pac-12 — in their bracket and playing a defacto home game.
Some may argue that Stanford, which beat the regular-season champion Ducks to take the Pac-12 tournament title last week, could slide into that spot and make it a moot point.
Still, I don’t see the committee doing that because they have to want as many fans in the seats as possible.
I still remember how poorly attended the regional in Stockton, California, was in 2017. The teams: Oregon State, South Carolina, Florida State and Quinnipiac — so the low attendance made sense.
With Oregon likely to be in Portland, that means Oregon State, the actual host institution of the regional, won’t be placed there as there is a rule that states that only one conference team that is a top four seed can be placed in a regional.
The exception is if one conference has five top-four seeds, then two teams must be in the same regional. That will not be the case for the Pac-12 no matter how good the conference has been this season.
The rule makes sense. How many conferences want two of their best teams doing battle in the same regional to get to a Final Four?
Think of it this way: how many like it when two top-16 seeded conference teams play in the super regionals of the baseball and softball tournaments?
Some have also hinted that if you bid for and are awarded a regional, your school should automatically be placed in that part of the bracket.
While it happens in sports like gymnastics — Oregon State is hosting a regional in early April — I’m not a fan of that because you should earn your way on the playing surface to get there.
A solution to the problem is to move all the regionals to one site.
Former North Carolina State player and current college basketball analyst Debbie Antonelli has suggested that all the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games should be played at one site — possibly Las Vegas.
The more I think about that, the more I begin to love that idea.
Vegas is pretty easy destination for fans to get to from just about anywhere, and there is plenty to do outside of the tournament. So even if you planned to go and your team didn’t make it, you could still enjoy a vacation.
It would also eliminate what has turned out to be some “home cooking” for the top seeds.
Mostly, however, I think it would be a celebration of the women’s game, one it deserves.
While that may be years away, this year's tournament should be filled with some pretty compelling matchups. I honestly have no idea who will make it the Final Four or who will cut down the nets, but I can't wait to see how it all unfolds.