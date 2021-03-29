Commentary: Heck of a run. How about a sequel?

For Oregon State, its magical run very well could have been over before it ever began.

Had UCLA’s Jules Bernard made both of his free-throw attempts with 3 seconds left in regulation in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament, the Beavers were probably on their way home from Las Vegas with no shot at making the NCAA tournament.

Instead, he missed the first and the game went to overtime, where the Beavers took control and lived to play another day.

Then came a victory over Oregon — which lost to USC in the Sweet 16 on Sunday — in the semifinals. The Beavers led by as many as 19 in the second half before the Ducks stormed back to trail by five with 4:34 left.

The Beavers, however, would not be denied and sent their rivals packing, a few days after the Ducks rained 3-pointer after 3-pointer down on OSU at Gill Coliseum for an 80-67 win.

Oregon State then fought off Colorado, 70-68, for the Pac-12 tournament title before putting it on Tennessee (70-56) to win their first NCAA tournament game since 1982.

The Beavers then channeled their resilience from the Oregon game in the Pac-12 tournament, fending off Oklahoma State after the Cowboys overcame an 18-point deficit to get within two with 11:21 to play.