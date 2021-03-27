Commentary: Beavers are more than good enough, they are elite

As has been the case at times off and on the past few seasons, talk among fans about it being time to move on from Tinkle once again came up this season.

But the coach shook it off as best he could and kept believing in the direction the program was headed and knew one day all of effort would come to fruition.

“I'll be honest, you hear some murmurs in the background when we're going through some things,” Tinkle said. “But we knew as a staff, we knew the people in our foxhole were never going to waver. We never cut any corners to try to win at all costs. We just kept our nose to the grindstone, we kept challenging each other to do a better job on the road recruiting, in practice, challenge the guys we had to expect more and to be accountable because that it would lead to something like this."

It’s been a long and at times trying journey, but the Beavers are one win away from the Final Four.