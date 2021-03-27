Commentary: Beavers are more than good enough, they are elite

Wayne Tinkle went for a walk through the convention center Saturday morning like he has been doing most days over the past nearly two weeks while in Indianapolis, where he had guided his Oregon State men’s basketball team to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
Tinkle came across a gentleman who has been there every day. The man — Tinkle believed his name was Tim Allen — offered a thought.
"He said, ‘Coach, do you know what the enemy of great is,’” Tinkle recalled. “And I said ‘no.’ He says ‘it's not bad, it's good enough.’ He said ‘good enough is the enemy of great. And challenge your guys not to be good enough, to continue to be great.’”
That was the tone of the message Tinkle gave to his players during the morning shootaround and again before the regional semifinal battle with Loyola Chicago.
“We talked about dare to be great,” Tinkle said. “It's our time, dare to be great. So really good stuff and I wanted to give him a little shout out on that.”
And while greatness may be in the eye of the beholder, the Beavers proved one thing — they are more than good enough, they are officially elite.
Oregon State has used elite defense, elite trust and has shown an elite ability to remain positive no matter what has been thrown at them over the last six win-or-go-home games the past two-and-a-half weeks.
And now the Beavers are heading to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1982.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
As they have done throughout the past six games, the Beavers stifled the opposition on the defensive end and seemingly countered each and every run to pull off a grind-it-out 65-58 victory over Loyola Chicago at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The clock has still not hit midnight on this Cinderella story.
And what a story is has become.
While Oregon State may be on one of the most improbable postseason runs ever, time and more victories will determine just how special it turns out to be and where it will be ranked in the annals of tournament history.
The Beavers, who needed to win the Pac-12 tournament title to even get in the NCAA tournament, are just the second No. 12 seed — their magic number it seems this season — to reach the Elite Eight, joining the 2002 Missouri Tigers.
A win over Syracuse or Houston on Monday and the Beavers would make history.
Pretty darn impressive, considering Oregon State lost back-to-back home games to Wyoming and Portland in December and were 11-11 on Feb. 20.
Nobody, probably not even Tinkle or the players, could have envisioned what would transpire from that date forward.
As has been the case at times off and on the past few seasons, talk among fans about it being time to move on from Tinkle once again came up this season.
But the coach shook it off as best he could and kept believing in the direction the program was headed and knew one day all of effort would come to fruition.
“I'll be honest, you hear some murmurs in the background when we're going through some things,” Tinkle said. “But we knew as a staff, we knew the people in our foxhole were never going to waver. We never cut any corners to try to win at all costs. We just kept our nose to the grindstone, we kept challenging each other to do a better job on the road recruiting, in practice, challenge the guys we had to expect more and to be accountable because that it would lead to something like this."
It’s been a long and at times trying journey, but the Beavers are one win away from the Final Four.
“We've laid a lot of the foundation over the course of the six and a half years, and it's a credit to all those guys that were here before us to get us to this position," Tinkle said. "But I'm telling you it's a great deal but we're not surprised. When you get a group that's got talent, it's got heart, it's got brains, that buys in, you can do incredible things. It's been a crazy ride, but we obviously want to keep this thing going.”
There’s no reason to believe it won’t. There’s something magical about this team. March has a way of bring out the best in those you might least expect it.
Tinkle is confident. The players are confident.
So why not?
The Beavers don’t want to be good enough. They don't want to be great. They want to be champions.
Steve Gress is the sports editor of the Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald. He can be reached at steve.gress@lee.net.