Brent Florendo knew he was a little out of shape when he put on his regalia.

Florendo, a Warm Springs-Wasco-Yakima man and longtime faculty and advocate at Southern Oregon University in Ashland, said he took years off from dancing at powwows after the start of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Klatowa Ina Pow-Wow returned to Oregon State University on Saturday, May 20, the first time the gathering had been held in person since 2019.

"I haven't seen some of these people in four years," Florendo said.

Several attendees said they were returning to the powwow circuit after four years off, coming from the Mother's Day Powwow at University of Oregon the week before.

Many families attend multiple powwows across Oregon and Washington. It's a generational tradition for some that connects old friends around semi-competitive dancing and drumming.