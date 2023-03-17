Wrong museum, wrong price: The A1 story in Friday’s edition, under the headline "Museums ready to modernize," should have reported Philomath Museum does not charge admission and that it was that museum “bursting at the seams” prior to the construction of another museum in Corvallis.

The story should have clearly reported that a funding falloff at the museums resulted from coronavirus pandemic-related closures.

Wrong swan song: The A1 story in Friday's edition, under the headline "LBCC plans to trim budget," contained incorrect information provided by the school. In a corrected announcement, LBBC said the criminal justice and computer science programs would be eliminated at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.