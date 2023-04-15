Michael, left, Phoenix and Shelly Angulo, all of Albany, wait to hear the price of a lion's mane mushroom Saturday, April 15, 2023, during the Albany Farmers' Market in the city's downtown. Phoenix Angulo said he had one food in mind when he entered Sunreach, the booth of Falls City-based Sunreach Farms. "Just mushroom soup, I suppose," Angulo said. The Angulo family bought half the lion's mane.