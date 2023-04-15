It wasn't a sunny end to the long winter, but it was a welcome end for some ardent fans of local fresh produce.
Albany Farmers' Market held its first weekly event of the 2023 season where shoppers perused eggs made by mid-Willamette Valley hens, honey from a North Albany bee farmer and mushrooms grown in nearby Polk County.
Cold and wet climate conditions commonly called La Niña brought much snow and rain to the Pacific Northwest, delaying the harvests of some produce.
Market organizers said they expect more vendors to return to Albany's local produce popup as the weather warms.