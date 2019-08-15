It is highly likely that you know a child who is or has been abused or neglected. Child abuse is a silent epidemic that occurs across all races, nationalities, and socioeconomic groups. The good news is abuse is also preventable.
At ABC House, the child abuse intervention center for Linn and Benton counties and only agency providing child abuse assessment services, we believe that prevention education is the key.
Nationally, at least 1 in 4 children has experienced abuse or neglect during their lifetime, and 1 in 7 has experienced it during the past year. Locally, child abuse victim rates in Linn and Benton counties are rising; that increase is due, in part, to an upsurge of reporting by concerned community members who are becoming increasingly educated about the signs of abuse and how to intervene responsibly. Child abuse is notoriously hidden; the more cases that are reported, the better chance children can access the services and support necessary for healing.
Research overwhelmingly shows the harmful impact of abuse when children do not receive the help they need. Abused children who do not receive intervention are at a greater risk of depression and suicide, academic underachievement, teen pregnancy and juvenile delinquency.
These children in pain grow up to be adults in pain, suffering significantly increased risk of depression, substance abuse, revictimization and criminal behavior, and physical maladies such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. Failing to intervene or prevent abuse and neglect also results in economic consequences with the need for foster care, special education and prison, all supported by taxpayers.
ABC House is dedicated to providing community education that teaches adults how to proactively protect children from abuse. Our Community Education program offers training proven to increase knowledge on preventing, identifying and responding to concerns of child abuse. Training programs are offered throughout the year, at ABC House or other locations, currently at no charge. These training sessions include:
• Child Abuse and Neglect Presentation.
• Social Media and Internet Safety Presentation.
• Darkness to Light: Stewards of Children, Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Training.
We also are offering new one-hour supplemental training sessions:
• Talking with Children about Safety from Sexual Abuse.
• Healthy Touch for Children & Youth.
• Bystanders Protecting Children from Boundary Violations & Sexual Abuse.
• Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children.
• Recognizing & Reporting Child Abuse and Neglect
ABC House also provides training sessions targeted to youths. For more information, call 541-926-2203, or visit www.abchouse.org.
When we work together, we can create a safer community that nurtures children and protects them from abuse and neglect. There is no better investment for the future!