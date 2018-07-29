Crescent Valley sophomore-to-be Drew Roberts finished fourth in the 120-pound bracket at the Mariners Freestyle Cadet National Championships earlier this month in Fargo, N.D.
Roberts was 5-0 in the tournament before being defeated by eventual champion Jesse Ybarra of Arizona in the semifinals. Roberts then beat Illinois state champion Jacob Rundell for the second time, in the consolation semifinals before losing in the third-place match to Teague Travis of Missouri.
Crescent Valley incoming senior Legend Lamer went 2-2 in the Junior 138-pound bracket.
Lamer recently committed to wrestle at Cal Poly, where he will again be teammates with his older brother Brawley Lamer.
Chance Lamer, an incoming CV sophomore, was fifth at the Cadet World Championships in early July in Zagreb, Croatia.
Competing in the 45 kilogram (99.2-pound) division, Lamer defeated athletes from Russia and Japan to qualify for the semifinals before being defeated by technical fall to the eventual runner-up from Armenia. Lamer then lost in the bronzemedal match to a Uzbekistan athlete, 10-2, to take fifth.
Chance Lamer, Legend Lamer and Drew are all currently ranked nationally by flowrestling. Chance is ranked ninth at 106 pound, Roberts 18th at 120 and Legend 14th at 138.
All three won OSAA state titles last winter. Legend Lamer will be competing for his fourth straight championship this coming school year.
