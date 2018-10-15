The Lebanon High School volleyball program has reached the state playoffs for six consecutive seasons.
In each of those years, the Warriors advanced to the final eight and finished no worse than sixth.
With two regular-season matches remaining on the schedule, the team’s hopes of extending that streak are still alive, but there is no room for error.
Lebanon is 7-11 on the season with a 6-8 record in Mid-Willamette Conference matches. The Warriors are in fifth place in the league, 2.5 games behind fourth-place Silverton. The conference is guaranteed four spots in the 5A state playoffs.
The final spot in the 16-team tournament will go to the fifth-place team from either the Mid-Willamette Conference or the Midwestern League, depending upon which squad is ranked higher. As of Monday, Oct. 15, the Warriors were narrowly ahead of Willamette High School for that final playoff spot.
“Now we’re relying on other people. We’re in that wild-card spot for that 16th spot in the playoffs. We’ve got to win out and hope that someone else drops a set,” said Lebanon coach Jorden Swanson.
The Warriors were scheduled to play at Central on Tuesday, Oct. 16 and will close out their regular season slate with a home match against Crescent Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 23.
Lebanon won two of its three conference matches last week. The Warriors hosted North Salem and Silverton on Tuesday, Oct. 9. Lebanon rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat the Vikings 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17, 15-5.
Nicole Christie led the Warriors with 20 kills and 28 digs. Cheyenne Whitebird had 11 kills. Nicole Bender led the team with 39 assists and Isabella Jacobsen had a team-high 30 digs.
The Warriors then faced Silverton in another match which went the distance. The Foxes held on for a 19-25, 25-13, 28-26, 17-25, 17-15 victory.
Christie had a strong match with 23 kills, 35 digs and five aces. Whitebird added 16 kills and Bender had a team-high 43 assists.
Swanson felt her squad gave its best effort on a night where the team had to play 10 competitive sets.
“I was really pleased with how we played. Some points didn’t go our way on Tuesday, but I was really happy with the way we fought back,” Swanson said.
Whitebird said the team put everything it had into the Silverton match.
“That was really heartbreaking for all of us. We all really wanted it,” Whitebird said.
Bender said Tuesday night’s matches were a new experience for her.
“It was like a whole tournament in three hours,” Bender said. “It was really impressive to me, our performance overall that night. I thought it was really good. We never gave up.”
Lebanon bounced back with a strong performance against visiting South Albany on Thursday, Oct. 11. The Warriors swept the RedHawks 25-22, 26-24, 25-21.
Christie tallied 20 kills, with Whitebird converting on 13 kills and serving four aces. Bender had 35 assists and three aces, and Cessna Trembath had a team-high 16 digs.
All three sets were highly competitive, but the Warriors made winning plays when needed.
“We just focused on getting by point-by-point. It’s super-important for us this year that we not focus on the overall goal, but we literally play each match point-by-point. That’s what’s helped us be successful this year,” Bender said.
After winning the opening set against South Albany, the Warriors raced out to an 8-0 lead in the second. But what looked like a romp turned competitive as the RedHawks battled back. The Warriors held a 16-10 lead in the set when the RedHawks went on a 7-1 run to even the match set at 17-all.
Despite the lapse, the Warriors closed out the set to help complete the sweep.
“We get a little bit nervous when we start to win because we’re worried about messing up,” Whitebird said. “We all need to look at each other and remember our goal and why we’re playing and who we’re playing for.”
Swanson said she would like to see her team play more aggressively when it has the advantage.
“We can’t just sit back and wait for things to happen,” Swanson said.