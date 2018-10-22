The East Linn Christian Academy boys cross country placed fifth in the team standings at the Country Fair Classic on Wednesday, Oct. 17 in Veneta. Twenty-five boys teams competed in the meet.
Eagles seniors Jedaiah Wasson placed second in a time of 15 minutes, 43 seconds.
Sidney Lane, was the top finisher on the girls side, placing 93rd in 24:36.4.
ELCA will compete in the 3A/2A district championships at Cheadle Lake Park on Thursday, Oct. 25.
Boys results
1. South Eugene 48 2. Sheldon 53 3. Newport 149 4. Marist 161 5. East Linn Christian 204 6. Springfield 217 7. Sisters 273 8. Bandon 299 9. Cottage Grove 308 10. North Valley 327
ELCA: 2. Jedaiah Wasson 15:43.0; 31. Brandon Williams 17:17.6; 37. Ethan Slayden 17:30.1; 58. LR Burns 17:57.9; 92. Caleb Rickman 18:42.5
Girls results
ELCA: 93. Sidney Lane 24:36.4, 133. Madelyne Elliott 28:28.3, 135. Brianna Train 28:41.5
Warriors fifth at MWC meet
The Lebanon boys placed fifth at a Mid-Willamette Conference meet hosted by West Albany at Timber-Linn Park on Wednesday, Oct. 17.
Tucker Drummond paced the Warriors, finishing 25th in a time of 18:10.3. Teammate Jadon Roth was close behind, placing 26th in 18:10.5.
Amy Workman was the top placer for the Lebanon girls, finishing 28th in 23:02.8.
The Warriors will host the Mid-Willamette Conference district championships at Waterloo Park on Wednesday, Oct. 24.
Boys results
1. Crescent Valley 30, 2. Silverton 63, 3. Stayton 76, 4. North Salem 114, 5.
Lebanon 141, 6. West Albany 170, 7. Cascade 209
Lebanon: 25. Tucker Drummond 18:10.30; 26. Jadon Roth 18:10.50; 27. Mathew Meckley 18:11.30; 29. RJ Kennedy 18:16.20; 47. Jonathan Yordy 19:15.60
Girls results
1. Crescent Valley 37, 2. North Salem 50, 3. West Albany 80, 4. Stayton 95, 5. Silverton 119, 6. Lebanon 145, 7. Cascade 205
Lebanon: 28. Amy Workman 23:02.8; 29. Dina Altuhov 23:03; 30. Aria Mays 23:03.05; 31. Isabella Ayala 23:03.9; 32. Destinee Candello 23:04.3
Volleyball
Lebanon 3, Central 0
The Warriors defeated the visiting Panthers in straight sets, winning 28-26, 25-16, 25-23.
Lebanon (8-12, 7-8 Mid-Willamette Conference) plays its final match of the regular season at home on Tuesday, Oct. 23 against Crescent Valley (4-19, 3-12).
Lebanon is competing with Willamette of the Midwestern League for the 16th and final spot in the 5A state playoffs. As of Monday, the Warriors were 14th in the OSAA rankings and Willamette was 17th.
Eagles finish season
East Linn Christian Academy completed its season with a pair of losses last week.
The Eagles (2-17, 1-17 league) fell in four sets to visiting Lowell 25-9, 25-21, 25-10.
ELCA lost its finale at Regis in four sets, falling 24-26, 25-6, 25-14, 25-16.
Girls soccer
Warriors drop two
Lebanon fell to visiting Corvallis 2-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 16.
Crescent Valley shut out the Warriors, 5-0, on Thursday, Oct. 18.
Lebanon (1-9-2) will conclude its season with a match against visiting Silverton on Tuesday, Oct. 24.
Boys soccer
Eagles split two
East Linn Christian Academy continued its push for a spot in the state playoffs by splitting a pair of 3A/2A Special District 3 games last week.
The Eagles shut out La Pine, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 16. Matt Reardon, Preston Gerig and Kody Jones each scored for ELCA and keeper Ben Johnson recorded his third shutout of the season.
The Eagles followed up with a 1-0 loss at Creswell.
ELCA (8-5) will play at Central Linn on Tuesday, Oct. 23. A victory keeps the Eagles' hopes of a third-place league finish alive. If ELCA does place third, it will play in a league playoff game.