The Lebanon Warriors wrestling team won a pair of Mid-Willamette Conference dual meets on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at North Salem High School.
The Warriors defeated the host Vikings, 48-29, and downed Silverton, 56-18.
Four Warriors won both of their matches on the night by fall: Wyatt Richardson (132 pound), Austin Dalton (145), Chase Miller (160) and Jacob Jimenez (195).
Lebanon will travel to compete in the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno, Nevada on Dec. 27-28.
Lebanon 48, North Salem 29
106: Tanner Wallace (LEBA) over (NSAL) (For.); 113: Julio Ramirez (NSAL) over Colton Bowman (LEBA) (TF 16-1 3:32); 120: Daniel Labra (NSAL) over (LEBA) (For.); 126: Brayden Burton (LEBA) over Lupe Ortega (NSAL) (Fall 2:36); 132: Wyatt Richardson (LEBA) over Owen Reding (NSAL) (Fall 0:42); 138: Tucker Drummond (LEBA) over (NSAL) (For.); 145: Austin Dalton (LEBA) over Jacob Prater (NSAL) (Fall 2:25); 152: Bradley Pyatt (NSAL) over Cameron Garinger (LEBA) (Dec 7-2); 160: Chase Miller (LEBA) over Vance Lund (NSAL) (Fall 0:28); 170: Clint Pfeifer (NSAL) over Justin Bledsoe (LEBA) (Fall 3:06); 182: Joseph Blisseck (LEBA) over (NSAL) (For.); 195: Jacob Jimenez (LEBA) over Cevero Hernandez (NSAL) (Fall 0:35); 220: Antonio Garcia (NSAL) over Keith Brown (LEBA) (Dec 4-3); 285: Jacob Mertes (NSAL) over Rafael Ramos (LEBA) (Fall 0:41)
Lebanon 56, Silverton 18
106: Tanner Wallace (LEBA) over (SILV) (For.); 113: Jacob Moore (SILV) over Colton Bowman (LEBA) (Dec 7-6); 120: Madison Shockley (SILV) over (LEBA) (For.); 126: Brayden Burton (LEBA) over (SILV) (For.); 132: Wyatt Richardson (LEBA) over Weston Tournay (SILV) (Fall 1:11); 138: Robert Guenther (SILV) over Tucker Drummond (LEBA) (Dec 10-4); 145: Austin Dalton (LEBA) over Isac Whitehead (SILV) (Fall 3:28); 152: Cameron Garinger (LEBA) over (SILV) (For.); 160: Chase Miller (LEBA) over Gerrardo Cortes Cruz (SILV) (Fall 1:23); 170: Nathan Kuenzi (SILV) over Justin Bledsoe (LEBA) (Fall 1:31); 182: Joseph Blisseck (LEBA) over (SILV) (For.); 195: Jacob Jimenez (LEBA) over Josten Richardson (SILV) (Fall 3:50); 220: Keith Brown (LEBA) over Owen Magill (SILV) (MD 15-4); 285: Rafael Ramos (LEBA) over Uriel Cruz (SILV) (MD 9-1)
Girls basketball
Lebanon 57, Tualatin 48
The Warriors won a nonleague game on the road to improve to 5-1 (1-1 Mid-Willamette Conference. Lebanon will travel to Gillette, Wyoming, to play in a tournament which will held Dec. 27-29.
Boys basketball
Lebanon went 1-2 in non-league games last week. The Warriors fell, 71-31 at Parkrose on Thursday, Dec. 20.
On Friday, the Warriors defeated Phoenix, 60-55, in their first game at the Elmira tournament. Lebanon fell, 70-54 to 54, to the tournament hosts in their second game
Lebanon (3-5, 0-2 MWC) will resume conference play Jan. 4 at Silverton.