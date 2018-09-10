The Lebanon volleyball team won two Mid-Willamette Conference matches last week and dropped one.
The Warriors defeated Central in straight sets, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16. Nicole Christie led the team with nine kills and Cheyenne Whitebird added eight kills. Nicole Bender had a team-high 26 assists.
The Warriors defeated Crescent Valley in four sets, winning 25-17, 24-26, 25-19, 25-16. Christie once again led the team with 25 kills and added 24 digs. Cessna Trembath also had 24 digs, while Bender led the way with 39 assists.
Lebanon fell to Corvallis in straight sets, with the Spartans winning 25-13, 25-9, 25-22. Christie had 12 kills and 11 assists, and Bender had 16 assists.
The Warriors played at West Albany on Tuesday, Sept. 11, but those results were not available. Lebanon will play Tuesday, Sept. 18 at Silverton and on Thursday, Sept. 20 at home against Dallas.
ELCA drops two matches
The Eagles fell to visiting Central Linn in a Central Valley Conference contest 25-10, 25-13, 25-12.
East Linn Christian lost at Jefferson 25-14, 25-19, 25-10.
The Eagles were schedule to play at Oakridge on Tuesday and will host Monroe on Thursday.
Boys soccer
North Eugene 4, Lebanon 1
The Warriors fell to 0-2 on the season with the loss on the road. Lebanon hosted Tualatin on Tuesday, Sept. 11 and will play at Redmond on Friday.