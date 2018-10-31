WILSONVILLE — Crescent Valley pulled off the road upset with a 2-1 win at Wilsonville in the first round of the 5A girls soccer playoffs.
The Raiders are seeded 10th, while Wilsonville is No. 7.
CV coach Blake Leamy said Wilsonville is very athletic, skilled and physical and it was a fast-paced game.
“We had a lot of possessions tonight and we just played very well,” Leamy said.
“We had a lot of good ideas on the attack and we played a lot of chances.”
The Raiders took a 1-0 lead at the 37th minute on a goal by Isabel Roman, who scored off an assist by Amelia Wilson.
Wilsonville was able to respond with a goal off a corner kick six minutes later.
But the Raiders took a 2-1 lead on Ana McClave’s goal from Claire Macy at the 48th minute mark and then clamped down on defense.
Leamy said Callie McClave and Jada Foster did a nice job in the back in holding off Wilsonville.
CV (8-4-2) is now on a five-game win streak since losing 1-0 at Corvallis High on Oct. 9.
The Raiders will take on No. 2 seed Willamette on Saturday.
3A/2A/1A
ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian’s season came to an end with a 1-0 loss to ninth-seeded Riverdale in the first round game.
The No. 8 seed Eagles gave up the goal in the second half and could not respond.
SC finishes at 4-3-5 overall.