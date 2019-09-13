Northwest Ponderosa Avenue is on track to be closed to through traffic Monday morning.
Work is set to begin on infrastructure for Ponderosa Avenue as part of required upgrades on the 274-lot Ponderosa Ridge subdivision.
Residents on Deer Run, 60th Street and Covey Run can still access their homes via Ponderosa, but those in the Skyline West Neighborhood must use the new extension of Northwest Fair Oaks Drive, which opens Monday. The new road will provide access to Skyline West via Walnut Boulevard.
Informational coordinators will be on hand at the east and west ends of Ponderosa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, said Cara Murez of Cawood, the marketing agency that is working with the Holt Group on the Ponderosa Ridge development.
The closure of Ponderosa Avenue is scheduled to last approximately six months.