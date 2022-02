The Linn County Kennel Club Dog Show was held Friday through Sunday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, and 1,500 canines and their human handlers were expected to take part.

The event showcasing man's — and woman's — best friend included a traditional dog show, as well as an agility course and more.

Here's another look at the action, courtesy of Mid-Valley Media staff photographer Kylie Graham. For more photos from the Linn County Kennel Club Dog Show, go to our gallery online.

