Philomath set to declare state of emergency

The Philomath City Council meets via teleconference at 7 p.m. Thursday. Only City Manager Chris Workman will be at City Hall for the meeting, with other staffers and the councilors participating remotely.

Councilors will hear a staff report on the coronavirus and also are scheduled to act on a local declaration of emergency.

The meeting is open to the public, but a limited number of chairs will be available because of required social distancing. Interested parties are encouraged to view the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/737811239 (the meeting ID is 737 811 239). Residents also can phone-in to 312-626-6799 to listen in, using the same meeting ID noted above.