The Oregon State women's soccer team completed an opening weekend sweep with a 3-0 victory over Saint Mary's on Sunday afternoon at Lorenz Field. The Beavers (3-0) are off to their best start since the team went 3-0 in 2015.
Junior Kaillen Fried, freshman Abby Schwartz and senior Taylor Lemmond scored a goal for the Beavers, pushing the goal total for OSU to eight on the season.
"It was a really great performance for our team on a Sunday," coach Matt Kagan said. "Sunday's are always tough both fitness wise and physically. We were able to get a lot of great minutes out of most of our field players. We scored some great goals and got some amazing contributions from the entire team. I'm really proud of the professional performance today."
Oregon State struck early on a corner kick in the sixth minute of play. Paula Leblic took the corner and placed the ball for freshman Skylar Herrera to get her foot on that was blocked by a Saint Mary's defender. Fried was in the perfect position to punch it into the back of the net.
The second OSU goal came in the 19th minute when Brianna McReynolds dribbled the ball down the field and found the opportune time to dish a pass to Schwartz coming up the middle of the field. McReynolds' pass led Schwartz to be able to shift around the defender and fire a right-footed kick past the keeper.
Lemmond scored the final goal for the Beavers in the 78th minute off another corner kicker. Leblic soared the ball over the center of the goal, and Lemmond jumped at just the right moment to get her head on it and send it past Saint Mary's goalkeeper.
Oregon State will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday against New Mexico at Lorenz Field.
Men get first win
A goal in the 87th minute from Alex Cover lifted the men’s team to a 2-1 win over Colgate on Sunday at Lorenz Field.
“I was really proud of the guys for a really resilient effort,” coach Terry Boss said. “Coming off a loss on Friday, and going down early, you get to see what the guys are made of. I was really proud of what I saw. It wasn’t always pretty, but the fight was there. We made progress from Friday, and I’m excited about where we are going.”
Cover was joined on the scoresheet by Eric Diaz, as both players scored their first goal of the season. Adrian Crespo had two assists.
Oregon State outshot Colgate 13-5, and controlled 62 percent of the possession.
The Raiders jumped in front less than five minutes in, scoring on a penalty kick.
The Beavers equalized in the 31st as Diaz smashed home a rebound after Joe Hafferty’s attempt was blocked. Oregon State controlled 67 percent of the possession in the first half, as the teams headed to the break level at one.
OSU had 11 corner kicks in the match, and placed six shots on goal.
Oregon State will return to action Friday when the Beavers take on Davidson at Lorenz Field.