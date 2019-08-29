Oregon State University will use $400,000 in federal funds to investigate the impact of a massive earthquake on electrical infrastructure.
The university will employ four senior researchers and two graduate students to do the study, with electrical and computer engineering professor Ted Brekken leading the project.
“Our main goal is to quantify the range of impacts of a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake on the electrical grid,” Brekken said. “We don’t understand where the weakest points are and where the most cost-effective places to do improvements to affect outcomes.”
The three-year project, which begins in the middle of next month, will be “simulation based,” Brekken said, with the researchers “gathering information and doing reviews on how we might expect components of the grid to fail amid shaking … build up our understanding of the probability of things failing in a quake.
Brekken said the team will look to publish their findings in an academic journals but he also said he hoped that ways can be found to get the information out to the general public in some way because of high interest in the topic.