Oregon State rower Alina Hagstrom has been named as a 2019 Pocock All-American first-team selection by the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association becoming the third OSU rower ever to twice earn such recognition. The awards recognize the outstanding performances of rowers and coxswains on the national level in women’s collegiate rowing.
Hagstrom recently earned all-Pac-12 honors, becoming the fourth rower in Oregon State history to be named all-conference twice in her career. A key member of the Beavers’ Varsity 8 crew throughout her four-year career, she helped lead her team to a fifth-place finish at Pac-12 Championships in May, the program’s best placing since 2009. In addition, her V8 crew was ranked in 2019 for the first time since 2015 and peaked at No. 16, OSU’s highest ranking since 2009.
The Seattle native, graduated last month with a degree in public health with an option in health promotion and health behavior and minors in biology and chemistry.
Hagstrom is the first OSU rower to earn All-America honors since Lauren Still was a second-team selection in 2015. It is the first time Oregon State has had a two-time All-American since Kaylie Towne earned second-team honors in 2007 and 2008. Julia White-Hoppe is OSU’s only other two-time All-American earned first team in 2003 and second team in 2004.