OSU roundup

LAS VEGAS — Junior Mariah Mazon and senior Fallon Molnar each hit their first career home runs to help the Oregon State softball team improve to 4-1 on the season with a 5-3 victory over CSUN on Sunday.
Mazon homered in the first to put the Beavers up 2-0. Missy Nunes had an RBI single in the second for a 3-1 lead and Molnar drove in two more in the seventh with her blast.
CSUN scored three times in the bottom of the seventh but could not complete the rally.
Xiao Gin had three hits and Nunes two to lead the Beavers.
Mazon went the distance in the circle to pick up the win.
The Beavers head to Houston for a tournament starting Friday.
Wrestling
STANFORD, Calif. — Oregon State dropped a 25-12 Pac-12 wrestling dual to No. 21 Stanford on Sunday afternoon to finish off a weekend of competition against conference opponents.
The Beavers won four bouts but couldn't hold on to win as the Cardinal earned pins at 157 and 165 pounds to extend their lead. Lane Stigall recorded a ranked win at 149 pounds and Brandon Kaylor improved his season record to 14-5 with his victory.
Kaylor continued his hot streak with an 8-7 decision to begin the day for the Beavers as he quickly put the team ahead 3-0. The redshirt freshman tallied four takedowns including two in the final period to seal up his fifth straight victory.
Devan Turner put together an impressive performance over Stanford's Gabriel Townsell to take a 10-4 decision in sudden victory. Turner trailed 3-1 heading into the final period but notched a quick takedown and escape to tie it at 4-4 which brought overtime. An explosive start by Turner gave him four back points and another takedown to take a 10-4 decision and a 6-0 lead after two bouts.
Grant Willits dropped a 9-1 major decision to No. 3 Real Woods who used 3:50 of riding time to his advantage.
Stigall defeated No. 19 Requir van der Merwe with an 8-2 decision as he posted a big second period with a takedown and two back points to lead 5-2 and added a riding time point for the victory as OSU surged ahead 9-4.
At 157 pounds, Logan Meek was pinned by Tyler Eischens to give Stanford its first lead of the day. The trouble continued at 165 as Aaron Olmos was also pinned which extended the Cardinal lead to 16-9.
Colt Doyle added a 9-3 victory at 184 pounds as he posted his first win in over three weeks of missing the lineup due to injury. Doyle used a fast start to his advantage with two early takedowns and a reversal to lead 6-1 heading into the final period over Nick Addison.
Doyle added a takedown and over two minutes of riding time for the win but the Beavers still trailed 22-12.
Jamarcus Grant closed the dual by dropping a 6-1 decision to David Showunmi.