OSU roundup: Moersdorf wins long jump at High Performance Meet

Oregon State athletes won four events and set five all-time top-10 marks on Friday night on the opening day of the annual High Performance Meet at the Whyte Track & Field Center.

Junior Anneke Moersdorf won the long jump for the second weekend in a row with a leap of 19 feet, 9½ inches, the No. 5 mark in school history.

Sophomore Adael Scatena captured the 400 hurdles in a PR of 1 minute, 1.29 seconds, tying her for fifth all-time. Junior Taylor Weidinger was third at 1:03.02.

Redshirt freshman Jade Whitfield took the discus in 159-5, edging teammate Keely McLaughlin by slightly more than two feet. A redshirt senior, McLaughlin set a new PR of 156-9 and moved from a tie for seventh to fifth place on OSU's all-time list.

Redshirt junior Kaylee Mitchell (4:19.17) and senior Mari Friedman (4:20.09) went 2-3 in the invitational 1500. Redshirt senior Delia DeLeon ran a sub-70 second final 400 meters and won the open 1500 in 4:38.29.

Freshman Jada Hurley set a new PR in the 200 and took third in 25.06, just .04 off a top-10 all-time clocking.

Baseball

Jacob Melton had three hits and three RBIs on Saturday as Oregon State routed Utah, 9-1, at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City.

Utah (25-16-1, 10-10 Pac-12) won Friday night's opener, 2-1, and the teams will settle the series at 6 p.m. Sunday in a game which will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

The second-ranked Beavers (33-9, 14-6) tallied 12 hits on Saturday. Melton led the way with RBI singles in the third, seventh and eighth innings. Garret Forrester had two RBIs, the first on a sacrifice fly and the second on a double down the left-field line that scored Melton.

Justin Boyd had two hits, walked twice and scored a run. Greg Fuchs added two hits, a walk and a run scored, and Matthew Gretler's three-run blast to left field in the ninth finished the scoring.

Freshman Jacob Kmatz (8-1) got the win. He went 5⅓ and gave up one run on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Oregon State relievers Reid Sebby, Mitchell Verburg and Braden Boisvert combined to throw 3⅔ scoreless innings, giving up just one hit the rest of the way.

Softball

Oregon State lost 5-0 to rival Oregon on Friday night in a five-inning game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. The game was called early due to inclement weather.

Oregon scored single runs in both the first and second innings. The Ducks added three insurance runs in the fourth on a two-run blast by Vallery Wong and an RBI double by Terra McGowan. After a 30-minute rain delay in the middle of the fourth frame, the game was called.

Oregon State got its sole hit in the third inning when freshman Kiki Escobar knocked a two-out single up the middle that was followed by a Frankie Hammoude walk. An infield grounder ended the Beaver threat.

Senior Mariah Mazon (12-7) suffered the loss, throwing four innings with three strikeouts.

Oregon's Stevie Hanson (11-7) got the win, throwing five scoreless innings and allowing one hit and three walks with four strikeouts.

The Beavers (31-16, 7-12) and Ducks (27-16, 6-13) played the second game of the series Saturday evening but results were not available at press time. The final game of series will start at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Men's rowing

The No. 18 Oregon State men’s rowing team out-paced No. 19 Georgetown Saturday morning in Ithaca, N.Y.

The Beavers Varsity 8 clocked in with a time of 5:57.6, beating Georgetown by over three and a half seconds. The Oregon State Varsity 8 also came up just short against No. 15 Penn on Saturday morning and against No. 11 Cornell on Friday.

The weekend’s racing marked the final event for the Beavers before they head to Dexter Lake for Pac-12 Championships on May 15.

The OSU Varsity 8 for the weekend was comprised of: Ethan deBorja (coxswain), Andrew Balsbaugh, Cal Labonski, Brian Tames, Colin Lindquist, Tristan Gavin, Ryan Ghalayini, Nils Patrick and Ryan Coulter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.