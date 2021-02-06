OSU offers free tax preparation service

The Oregon State University College of Business Center for Advancing Financial Education is offering free tax preparation services to low- and middle-income individuals and families.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is an IRS initiative to support free tax preparation. Volunteers including IRS-certified accounting students and university staff and community members prepare taxes for participants.

The service is available this month and next, and appointments are now being made, said Shannon Dolan, an accounting instructor overseeing the program. To qualify, households must make less than $72,000 annually and meet other guidelines.

Participants will undergo an interview via telephone or online to confirm they qualify, ensure they have their tax documents and go over intake forms. Appointments will be scheduled after that, with most tax preparation taking place virtually.

A limited number of face-to-face tax preparation appointments also are available, following COVID-19 precautions.

To learn more about eligibility or to register for an appointment, call 541-737-7962 or visit https://beav.es/vita. Assistance is also available in Spanish.

