OSU men's basketball: Strong effort leads Beavers to lopsided win

Oregon State was coming off a 63-53 home win against rival Oregon five days earlier. The Ducks shot 40% from the field, the Beavers’ best defensive mark in seven games and Oregon’s lowest scoring output of the season.

Thursday, OSU got some help from the 3-point line, an area that hasn’t produced many good results in recent weeks.

The Beavers were 29 of 121 (24%) in their previous seven game before making 8 of 21 (38.1) against the Utes. It was OSU’s most makes and best percentage since going 8 of 18 (44.4) against Arizona eight games earlier.

Coach Tinkle said the message to the players has been that the deep shots need to come inside-out passing from the post or on drives to the basket. That execution paid off Thursday.

“I thought we settled a few times, but all in all, that was a big step in the right direction as far as shooting that thing,” the coach said. “We know we’re capable of it, so it was good to do that and give us a little confidence moving forward.”

The Beavers got at least one field goal from nine different players and rarely missed a beat when going to the bench. OSU shot 24 of 51 overall (47.1%).