Oregon State’s battle for the starting quarterback position carried on deep into fall camp before Jake Luton began to separate himself from Connor Blount and Jack Colletto.
Over the last week, including last Thursday’s scrimmage at Summit High in Bend, Luton solidified the starting gig.
On Monday, first-year coach Jonathan Smith declared the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Luton as the Beavers’ starter for Saturday’s season opener at No. 5 Ohio State.
“What separated Jake really was the last three, four practices,” Smith said. “He did really well in the scrimmages. It’s not always the highlight plays that stand out (but) some of those plays that you just avoid the negatives.”
Luton, a redshirt senior, started the first four game last season before suffering a thoracic spine fracture at Washington State that ended his season.
He completed 83 of 135 passes for 853 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.
“I thought those three guys handled it really well,” Smith said. “They’re going to work together as we continue the season but Luton will be out there to start and we feel good about that.”
Smith said he wouldn’t have named a starter on Monday if the staff wasn’t confident in their selection.
“We didn’t have anything locked in,” Smith said. “If we didn’t know by (Monday) we weren’t going to announce it. But with the way it was trending, we felt confident to make the decision.”
Luton will face a tough defense on Saturday when the Beavers face a Buckeyes team that has had to deal with the suspension of coach Urban Meyer, who won’t be coaching on Saturday.
If things don’t go well, will the Beavers have a quick hook?
“We’re completely behind Jake,” Smith said. “And we totally understand he’s not going to play perfect football. There’s going to be some mistakes that are made.”
However, that doesn’t mean they don’t trust the backups.
“I do think we’ve got some confidence that if we do want to make a change, we’ve got a couple guys who have gotten a lot of reps,” Smith said.
Injury update
The Beavers will be without some significant players and for some time due to injury.
Junior tight end Noah Togiai, who led the team with 34 catches for 461 yards last season, is out at least a month — depending on how rehab goes — after suffering a knee injury in last Thursday’s scrimmage. Togiai had been recovering from a foot injury he suffered in the Civil War last year.
Junior defensive back Jay Irvine is still recovering from a shoulder injury suffered the second week of camp and is likely out until the last third or quarter of the season, Smith said.
Sophomore running back Calvin Tyler Jr. tore his ACL and is out for the season, while sophomore safety David Morris and junior Jeromy Reichner are both out between four to six weeks with foot injuries.
Youth is served
There are 27 underclassmen on the two-deep chart for Saturday’s game with 10 true freshmen listed, including two starters — tight end Isaiah Smalls and defensive end Isaac Hodgins.
“We’re going to play the best players and there’s a few young guys who have earned those spots,” Smith said. “We’re excited about that opportunity and the youth that the depth chart has.”
With Togiai out, Smalls and fellow true freshman Teagan Quitoriano are the top two tight ends.
“They were going to see some time even when Noah was healthy,” Smith said. “Those guys have grown and done some really good things.”
Matthew Tago and John McCartan are two true freshmen listed No. 2 at outside linebacker and Jermar Jefferson is listed behind Artavis Pierce at running back.
“He’s probably not going to start with AP going but Jermar’s going to get some carries,” Smith said. “He’s just earned them through camp.”
Not set in stone
Smith said the position coaches met with every player following last week's scrimmage and told them where they were on the depth chart, how they were contributing and what their role was.
Obviously, some probably didn’t like what they heard.
“We’ve got some competitive kids,” Smith said. “Maybe they don’t exactly like their role right now, well that thing can change, especially in a college football season and the ups and downs that can come.
“So I’m sure some of these guys were not real fired up on hearing they weren’t the starter but they’ve still got an opportunity to keep on moving up the depth chart through the year.”
Tough environment
The Beavers will face a hostile environment at Ohio State on Saturday but Smith has a simple message for the players, especially the younger ones.
“We’ve talked a lot about just trust in their technique, trust in their preparation, all this work they’ve put in, trust in their coaching,” he said. “We’re definitely going to tell them there’s going to be an excitement level and that’s OK, there’s going to be a little bit of nerves and that’s OK. That’s healthy. But when it all comes down you’ve got to continue to trust your preparation that you put in all let it all hang out.
“I want them to enjoy this thing and enjoy the competition of it. If they can do that I think the experience will be positive.”