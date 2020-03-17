Oregon schools to remain closed through April 28
Oregon schools to remain closed through April 28

GAPS school bus 17-my (copy) STOCK PIX

Students head to North Albany Elementary School for the first day of class, fall 2018.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File)

Schools throughout the state will remain closed until April 28, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday. 

Citing the need to prevent a spike in cases of COVID-19 that could overwhelm the state's medical facilities, Brown said she did not take the decision lightly. 

"This will have real impacts on Oregon's students, parents and educators," Gov. Brown said in a statement. 

Schools had previously been closed until March 30. 

On Tuesday, the state announced 18 new cases of the virus that mimics flu symptoms and has killed 100 people in the U.S. Those with underlying health conditions and the elderly are at a higher risk of developing serious cases of coronavirus. 

There are currently 66 cases in Oregon with more than half a dozen originating from the Edward C. Allworth Veteran's Home in Lebanon. 

Local districts will have to develop plans to remain closed through April 28. 

This story will be updated. 

When you can't "stay home"
When you can't "stay home"

The first case of COVID-19, or coronavirus, appeared in Wuhan China in November. By January, the virus was in the United States and countries …

