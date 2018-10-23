As wonderful as this time of year is for hunters, with almost every game animal of every persuasion available, it’s sometimes easy to forget how great autumn is for fishermen.
But I remember, because a few times in my life I’ve experienced the feeding frenzies of large trout on crisp fall days.
I’m not sure if the fish were simply stuffing themselves in preparation for the slow times of winter, or if they were responding to the residue and eggs of spawning fish upstream in the river system, but because they seemed to be targeting insects — and occasionally my flies — on the water’s surface, I lean toward the former explanation.
For whatever reason, the fish were very cooperative on those fantastic days, and I remember how excited I was, not just because I was catching fish on the surface with dry flies, but because they were my dry flies, tied with my own hand.
I wasn’t raised a fly fisherman. I was a live bait guy: worms, minnows, crickets, grubs, grasshoppers, shrimp, lizards and the occasional frog. Often, capturing the bait was more fun and productive than fishing. I moved on from there to spin fishing — slinging metal as we called it — and I began to explore the world of spinners and spoons and all the other weird things that lure designers create to attract fish…and fishermen. It wasn’t until my son was 13 and we took a fly-tying class together that I became a serious, if not dedicated, fly fisherman. With an emphasis on dry flies.
I’m no dry fly purist — far from it — I just really like watching fish slurp a fly from on top of the water. Besides, it seems to me that fishing below the surface with nymphs and streamers and the like with a fly rod is really not much different from spin or bait fishing, just not as productive.
The actual tying of flies is particularly rewarding because it requires careful focus, a deft touch and in most cases, strict adherence to an established ideal. So, for someone like me, whose attention span is not quite equal to that of a hummingbird, who has never successfully followed a recipe and whose tools of choice are a pair of vice grips and a claw hammer, the creation of an acceptable fishing fly is a rousing success indeed.
Dry fly fishing is inherently exciting because you can often see the strike on the surface and in some conditions you can watch the fish approach and bite the fly. Then you know that not only have you created a fly good enough to fool a fish, but you have presented it in such a way that it seems to be drifting down the waterway unattached and unimpeded, a significant achievement considering how badly the water wants to grab your line and drag your fly sideways across the current.
I get the same enjoyment out of the creation and use of effective flies as I do of calling wild animals in close to me. In the right situations a capable hunter can call bull elk, buck deer, geese, ducks, coyotes, cougars, bears, bobcats and crows to within easy shooting range. Upland game birds are a little tougher, although I can occasionally get chukars and quail to answer me, so at least I know where they are.
The trick, I think, is to combine the two skills. This year while chukar hunting, I hope to take time out to call rainbow trout in close enough to shoot them.
Author’s note: Just kidding, Oregon State Police. But I might try a roll cast to a coyote.