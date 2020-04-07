Outdoors commentary: The best fan ever

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the benefits of writing a column for a small town newspaper for 25 plus years — besides the outstanding pay, which lets me go out for a good meal at least once a month — is that a number of people finally have been worn down by my continual presence in the paper and begun to read my work.

Some — and not all are close friends or family members — even claim to enjoy it. I like these people, both for their perspicacity and for their willingness to write or call me.

Of all of those fans — and I don’t mind telling you they number well into the high single digits — my very favorite is Andy Landforce. There are several reasons for this. The first is that Andy has been writing to tell me how much he enjoys my work since my very first year with the newspaper. He gets serious points for longevity, and speaking of longevity, Andy is 103 years old.

Now, a case could be made that Andy is not the most discerning literary critic, since everyone who knows him also knows that he likes everyone and can see a silver lining in a coal shaft. But he is one of the most knowledgeable outdoorsmen in the country, as well as being a renowned fisherman. So when Andy Landforce tells me that a column I’ve written touched him or reminded him of his younger days, well, that is a compliment I cherish.