Oregon COVID case count passes 350,000 and keeps on going

Oregon recorded 3,276 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases during the weekend to bring the state total past 350,000
The state now has 352,026 cases, and the 24 new deaths Oregon Health Authority announced Monday, Oct. 18 brought the statewide death toll to 4,185.
Linn County added 241 cases and now has 12,617 and 130 deaths. Benton County added 87 cases for a total of 5,376 cases and 30 deaths. Neither county added a death during the weekend, which included four from Jackson County and three apiece in Multnomah and Washington.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,726 cases on Friday, 883 on Saturday and 667 on Sunday. The Saturday and Sunday numbers often are lower than Friday because some counties don’t keep tabulating during the weekend.
In other news from the weekend reports:
Hospitalizations: Across Oregon, 561 hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, 11 more than Saturday. A total of 140 patients were in intensive care, two fewer than Saturday. Statewide, 92% of ICU beds were taken, and 93% of general beds were in use.
Vaccinations: The state registry added 4,376 new doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Statewide, 2,786,683 people have received at least one dose and 2,572,424 have completed a vaccine series.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
National numbers: According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there were 16,989 new cases reported Sunday. The U.S. total is 44,857,861. The Sunday death toll was 150, bringing the pandemic total to 723,205.
Two Linn County resident died due to complications from COVID-19 this week. The first was a 59-year-old man, reported on Thursday. The second …
Ryan Smith received a COVID-19 shot from nursing student Josie Suing at a walk-in vaccination clinic at Reser Stadium in Corvallis earlier this year. More han 4,000 new doses of vaccine were administered in Oregon last weekend.