Oregon head baseball coach Mark Wasikowski has announced the addition of former Major League player Blake Hawksworth as Oregon’s new pitching coach.

Hawksworth comes to Oregon after spending the last 20-plus years playing and working in a variety of roles in both professional and college baseball. A former big leaguer, Major League Baseball agent and collegiate pitching coach who helped lead his team to the College World Series, Hawksworth joins Wasikowski’s staff after stints at Cal State Fullerton, Grand Canyon and UC Irvine.

“Blake is the total package in terms of what we were looking for in a pitching coach,” Wasikowski said in a release. “He has Northwest roots which will be a huge advantage in recruiting with the connections he has established. His professional baseball experience, playing in the majors for both the Dodgers and Cardinals, will be invaluable for our program, as will his track record as a collegiate pitching coach who helped lead his team to the College World Series. His approach in player development leans heavily on technology and modern pitching training methods.”

After spending 10 years playing professional baseball and later working as an agent in the Boras Corporation, where he actively recruited top MLB and amateur prospects and signed the first overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Hawksworth landed his first collegiate job as the pitching coach at Cal State Fullerton in 2017 and immediately helped lead the Titans to the College World Series.

The Titans’ pitching staff posted a 3.64 team ERA that ranked 29th in the nation and was noted for its control, ranking among the nation’s best in strikeout-to-walk ratio (17th, 2.94), WHIP (19th, 1.25) and walks per nine innings (6th, 2.55). Cal State Fullerton finished 39-24, a record that included regional and super regionals wins and a trip to Omaha.

Lacrosse adds transfer

Oregon lacrosse bolstered its defense by adding Abbey Gicewicz — a graduate transfer from Vermont — to the 2024 roster, head coach Jessica Drummond announced Friday. Gicewicz is the first roster addition made by the Ducks’ new leader.

Gicewicz played under Drummond in each of her four seasons as a Catamount and earned a prominent role in the lineup her senior season. The Orchard Park, New York, native started in each of her 15 games played in 2023, recording eight ground balls and seven caused turnovers. Her top performances included picking up two ground balls against Temple (Feb. 10) and causing two turnovers at Binghamton (April 1).

Gicewicz was a member of a Vermont program that made three-consecutive appearances in the America East Tournament for the first time in program history. In 2022 the Catamounts posted a program-best record of 14-5 and qualified for the NCAA tournament after winning the conference championship.