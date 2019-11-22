I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Trooper Brian Stevens of the Oregon State Police for his sensitive handling of a difficult situation involving the well-being of an innocent animal. This poor dog was clearly in need of care that it was not receiving.
Trooper Stevens was compassionate and quickly took steps necessary to get him the help and resources needed. Additional acknowledgment goes to the kind young man in the black pickup who stopped to offer his help, as well.
It puts my mind and heart at ease to know others were equally concerned with the condition and circumstances of an animal that has no voice.
Tami Wilson
Albany