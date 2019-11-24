{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

But there is no editor! I cannot imagine the GT without Mike McInally!

A newspaper without an editor? What next? No reporters? You’re damn right he will be missed! I’m not sure the paper is worth bothering with at this point.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

I read about a newspaper in Salt Lake City turning itself into a nonprofit. Is that a model that could be imitated?

Dianne Farrell

Corvallis

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0