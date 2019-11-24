To the Editor:
But there is no editor! I cannot imagine the GT without Mike McInally!
A newspaper without an editor? What next? No reporters? You’re damn right he will be missed! I’m not sure the paper is worth bothering with at this point.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
I read about a newspaper in Salt Lake City turning itself into a nonprofit. Is that a model that could be imitated?
Dianne Farrell
Corvallis