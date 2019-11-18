I agree with Sara Zeman. I was disappointed by the community and Corvallis School Board rapid response to Brandy Fortson.
It seemed to me to ignore the educational value a dialogue might have generated, both to understand their tweet and what their experience has been to bring them to that perspective.
Additionally, it offered us, as a community, a chance to model how to constructively handle differences of opinion and life stories. It is a conversation that still needs to happen so we all can be neighborly and safe.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Juanita Rodriguez
Corvallis