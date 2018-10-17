I am Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon and I support Michael Wynhausen for Linn County Circuit Court Judge. As the chief law enforcement officer of Linn County I am committed to public safety, protecting our constitutional rights and seeking justice for crime victims. Michael Wynhausen is prepared to deliver on those important objectives.
Governor Kate Brown appointed Fay Stetz-Waters as our new judge and she lacks the legal and trial experience demanded to be an effective Circuit Court Judge. Knowledge, experience and wisdom are critical when making courtroom decisions that affect the lives (in criminal cases) and livelihoods (in civil cases) of our citizens. Fay Stetz-Waters’ lack of experience cannot be overlooked for a position as important as Circuit Court judge.
Governor Kate Brown wants to keep criminals out of prison and has ignored the will of the citizens of Linn County by appointing Fay Stetz-Waters. You have the opportunity to right this political wrong by voting for Michael Wynhausen.
In this race, Michael Wynhausen is the clear choice. He is a career prosecutor, representing the citizens of Linn County for over 15 years. He has prosecuted thousands of cases and tried hundreds, from simple trespass to murder. Michael Wynhausen applies the Oregon Rules of Procedure and Evidence on a daily basis and spends a portion of most days in the courtroom. He has endorsements from myself, the previous two Sheriffs and the District Attorney in addition to many other community leaders in Linn County.
Fortunately, the citizens of Linn County get to choose Linn County Judges. Please join me in supporting Michael Wynhausen for Linn County Circuit Court Judge.